Ecommerce built with Shopify, Sanity, and Remix.
In this article we explain how we use Sanity and Remix to dynamically create sitemaps. The example used is from Heavybit, a developer tools VC in San Francisco.
Leveraging Sanity to manage and process images and videos.
We use Sanity to build fast websites that rank on the Google search engine and attract users. A/B testing is a great way to find out what content fits better with your target users, so integrating it on Sanity is a great way to test your content with real users before going live with them.
At Tinloof, we aim to create websites that retain users, and tracking their interactions is key to making that happen. We’ll explain in this article the analytics possibilities with Sanity and how we make them possible in our projects.
Sanity is a content platform that is used to unify, structure, and deliver the content of an organization. We regularly use it as a headless CMS for our clients to control the content and layout of their websites, whose frontend is usually built with a framework like Remix or Next.js.
Even though we like Contentful and still use it in some of our projects if it’s the client's preference, Sanity is our headless CMS solution of choice. In this article, we'll explain 5 reasons why we prefer Sanity.
You want to create an international website by either translating content from one language to others or publishing content that is only relevant to a specific locale. Let's see how we achieve that with Sanity.
When we build a website with Sanity, we configure SEO best practices to rank higher on search engine result pages.
This short piece if meant for non-developers who want to understand what a Headless CMS is.
