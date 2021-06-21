Tinloof Store - Made with Sanity Ecommerce built with Shopify, Sanity, and Remix. Tinloof Go to Tinloof Store

How to dynamically create a sitemap with Sanity and Remix - Guide In this article we explain how we use Sanity and Remix to dynamically create sitemaps. The example used is from Heavybit, a developer tools VC in San Francisco. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to How to dynamically create a sitemap with Sanity and Remix

Images and videos on Sanity - Guide Leveraging Sanity to manage and process images and videos. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to Images and videos on Sanity

A/B testing with Sanity and LaunchDarkly - Guide We use Sanity to build fast websites that rank on the Google search engine and attract users. A/B testing is a great way to find out what content fits better with your target users, so integrating it on Sanity is a great way to test your content with real users before going live with them. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to A/B testing with Sanity and LaunchDarkly

Analytics with Sanity - Guide At Tinloof, we aim to create websites that retain users, and tracking their interactions is key to making that happen. We’ll explain in this article the analytics possibilities with Sanity and how we make them possible in our projects. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to Analytics with Sanity

Guide to content creation with Sanity - Guide Sanity is a content platform that is used to unify, structure, and deliver the content of an organization. We regularly use it as a headless CMS for our clients to control the content and layout of their websites, whose frontend is usually built with a framework like Remix or Next.js. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to Guide to content creation with Sanity

Why we prefer Sanity over Contentful - Guide Even though we like Contentful and still use it in some of our projects if it’s the client's preference, Sanity is our headless CMS solution of choice. In this article, we'll explain 5 reasons why we prefer Sanity. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to Why we prefer Sanity over Contentful

Localization with Sanity - Guide You want to create an international website by either translating content from one language to others or publishing content that is only relevant to a specific locale. Let's see how we achieve that with Sanity. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to Localization with Sanity

SEO best practices on Sanity - Guide When we build a website with Sanity, we configure SEO best practices to rank higher on search engine result pages. This is an external link at: tinloof.com Tinloof Go to SEO best practices on Sanity

Beyond Creative - Made with Sanity Beyond Creative works on creating marketing campaigns within Fortnite for events and brands including SuperBowl, NFL, Verizon, Timberland, BALENCIAGA, Adidas, Epic Games, NVIDIA, Chipotle, and LG. We've built for them a performant site to display their work. Tinloof Go to Beyond Creative

Tinloof 2.0 - Made with Sanity We've rebranded Tinloof and improved the content editing experience to create case studies rapidly. Tinloof Go to Tinloof 2.0

exakt health - Made with Sanity exakt health is a physiotherapy mobile application that helps to prevent and recover from sports injuries. They approached us to help them build a fast and SEO-friendly website they can easily manage through Sanity. Tinloof Go to exakt health

Heavybit - Made with Sanity Heavybit is a San Francisco-based investor in developer-first startups. We helped them consolidate content in Sanity and built a performant and feature-rich site with Remix. Tinloof Go to Heavybit

Zego: marketing on steroids - Made with Sanity Zego is a UK-based insurance covering more than 200,000 vehicles. To empower their marketing team, we helped them create A/B testable and trackable landing pages and custom modular forms from Sanity. Tinloof Go to Zego: marketing on steroids

Betty's Eddies - Made with Sanity Betty's Eddies is one of the multiple brands owned by Marimed, a US-based pharmaceutical cannabis operator. We've developed for them a performant site controlled from Sanity. Tinloof Go to Betty's Eddies

EdgeTag - Made with Sanity Blotout, a $3m-backed YC startup, launched EdgeTag, a serverless app that sends consented data to the Facebook Conversion API directly from the customer’s domain. They initially set up a simple landing page for it, but quickly realized they needed to have a scalable and more content manager friendly platform to create more landing pages for other integrations they support (e.g. Fastly, Cloudflare). We've created for them a performant and easy-to-manage website by leveraging tools like Remix, Sanity CMS, and Vercel. Tinloof Go to EdgeTag

Velobici: Translation Strategy - Made with Sanity Velobici is a UK-based e-commerce that produces and sells luxury cycling apparel. They noticed that their platform started getting traction in Japan and South Korea, so they approached us to implement a translation strategy so that they can have content easily translated. Tinloof Go to Velobici: Translation Strategy

Hanabi Agency - Made with Sanity Hanabi is a web design and development agency specializing in e-commerce projects with a focus on Shopify. We built their new website with Next.js, TypeScript, and Sanity CMS. Tinloof Go to Hanabi Agency

Tinloof - Made with Sanity Tinloof is a Berlin-based agency that builds web sites and apps. Tinloof Go to Tinloof

Tax Advisor - Made with Sanity Tax Advisor is a directory of hundreds of tax consultants in Germany. Tinloof Go to Tax Advisor

LAK Gallery - Made with Sanity LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS. Tinloof Go to LAK Gallery

Zego - Made with Sanity Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that. Tinloof Go to Zego

illuminem - Made with Sanity illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency. Tinloof Go to illuminem