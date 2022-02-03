Pricing update: Free users
Tax Advisor

By Omar Benseddik

Tax Advisor is a directory of hundreds of tax consultants in Germany.

Tax Advisor layout view

Editing environment

Controlling content from Tax Advisor
Managing languages from Sanity
Managing tax advisors to be displayed

Looking for a tax advisor can be a daunting task in Germany, especially for newcomers who are not fluent in German.

As a remedy to that, we've built this directory to make it easy for any individual or business in Germany to look for tax advice.

To make the tax advisor search easier, we've enabled users to search by name and filter by cities and languages.

Combining city and language filters comes in handy, especially for those who want to, for example, search for a tax advisor who is based in Berlin and speaks French.

To make the search experience more enjoyable, we offer users the ability to select between a grid and list view.

Also, by hovering on the tax advisor, they will be able to directly copy to clipboard the email address or the phone number.

