LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)

Omar Benseddik
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.
LAK Gallery's curators and editorial team use Sanity to upload pieces of art, create pages for each designer, and control the layout of certain pages.
At the design stage of the website, we created reusable page templates to ensure LAK Gallery's team could independently create pages (without the involvement of developers).
For example, we have page templates for art pieces, designers, and legal content.
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.Go to Zego (Motor Insurance Company)
illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.Go to illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)