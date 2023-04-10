

We enabled Chord's team to streamline the content management process by having the possibility of creating pages without the involvement of designers or developers, whilst maintaining design consistency and fast page speed.

With our setup, we make it in a way that on the left we have the sitemap that can also be navigated with search, and on the right, the Live Preview is always open, enabling content marketers to always see how the site would look like as they edit content and arrange the layout.

To create pages, they pick from a list of custom designed modules tailored to the brand, and they can rearrange them like blocks on top of each other. Users can create as many pages as they want.

Once they are satisfied with the outcome, they can simply press the Publish button, and the page will go live in a matter of seconds.