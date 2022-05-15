Velobici: Translation Strategy

Omar Benseddik
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
Velobici is a UK-based e-commerce that produces and sells luxury cycling apparel. They noticed that their platform started getting traction in Japan and South Korea, so they approached us to implement a translation strategy so that they can have content easily translated.
We started with an audit of Velobici's codebase and quickly found out that there was one main problem we had to solve before making content translatable.
The challenge was that content was coming from 3 different places: Sanity CMS, Swell e-commerce platform, and the code itself.
So we started by migrating as much content as possible to Sanity, and only leaving products related content on Swell, which makes it easier to translate in places like the Cart.
We used Sanity's official internationalization plugin along with Next.js built-in internationalized routing feature to enable translation for each page.
To avoid any redundant code, we created GROQ utility queries to pull translations from Sanity for a specific language and fallback to English if the translated content doesn't exist.
Blotout, a $3m-backed YC startup, launched EdgeTag, a serverless app that sends consented data to the Facebook Conversion API directly from the customer’s domain. They initially set up a simple landing page for it, but quickly realized they needed to have a scalable and more content manager friendly platform to create more landing pages for other integrations they support (e.g. Fastly, Cloudflare). We've created for them a performant and easy-to-manage website by leveraging tools like Remix, Sanity CMS, and Vercel.Go to EdgeTag
Hanabi is a web design and development agency specializing in e-commerce projects with a focus on Shopify. We built their new website with Next.js, TypeScript, and Sanity CMS.Go to Hanabi Agency
Tinloof is a Berlin-based agency that builds web sites and apps.Go to Tinloof
Tax Advisor is a directory of hundreds of tax consultants in Germany.Go to Tax Advisor