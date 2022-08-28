Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Tinloof 2.0

By Omar Benseddik

We've rebranded Tinloof and improved the content editing experience to create case studies rapidly.

Project Shots

Services page
Work page
Vertical navigation bar

Editing environment

Page builder
Manage technologies
Manage clients

About the project

To improve the speed of delivering case studies and optimize for SEO, we've rebuilt our website with a new branding and powerful Sanity studio.

Beyond Creative

Beyond Creative works on creating marketing campaigns within Fortnite for events and brands including SuperBowl, NFL, Verizon, Timberland, BALENCIAGA, Adidas, Epic Games, NVIDIA, Chipotle, and LG. We've built for them a performant site to display their work.

Omar Benseddik

Heavybit

Heavybit is a San Francisco-based investor in developer-first startups. We helped them consolidate content in Sanity and built a performant and feature-rich site with Remix.

Omar Benseddik

exakt health

exakt health is a physiotherapy mobile application that helps to prevent and recover from sports injuries. They approached us to help them build a fast and SEO-friendly website they can easily manage through Sanity.

Omar Benseddik

Zego: marketing on steroids

Zego is a UK-based insurance covering more than 200,000 vehicles. To empower their marketing team, we helped them create A/B testable and trackable landing pages and custom modular forms from Sanity.

Omar Benseddik