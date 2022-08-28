Tinloof 2.0

Omar Benseddik
Co-founder @ Tinloof
We've rebranded Tinloof and improved the content editing experience to create case studies rapidly.
To improve the speed of delivering case studies and optimize for SEO, we've rebuilt our website with a new branding and powerful Sanity studio.
Beyond Creative works on creating marketing campaigns within Fortnite for events and brands including SuperBowl, NFL, Verizon, Timberland, BALENCIAGA, Adidas, Epic Games, NVIDIA, Chipotle, and LG. We've built for them a performant site to display their work.Go to Beyond Creative
Heavybit is a San Francisco-based investor in developer-first startups. We helped them consolidate content in Sanity and built a performant and feature-rich site with Remix.Go to Heavybit
exakt health is a physiotherapy mobile application that helps to prevent and recover from sports injuries. They approached us to help them build a fast and SEO-friendly website they can easily manage through Sanity.Go to exakt health
Zego is a UK-based insurance covering more than 200,000 vehicles. To empower their marketing team, we helped them create A/B testable and trackable landing pages and custom modular forms from Sanity.Go to Zego: marketing on steroids