Hanabi Agency

By Omar Benseddik

Hanabi is a web design and development agency specializing in e-commerce projects with a focus on Shopify. We built their new website with Next.js, TypeScript, and Sanity CMS.

Project Shots

Hanabi Homepage
Hanabi Services

Editing environment

Hanabi Sanity Studio
Auto-generated OG Images
Homepage Pattern Control
Theme Control

