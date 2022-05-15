Hanabi Agency

EdgeTag

Blotout, a $3m-backed YC startup, launched EdgeTag, a serverless app that sends consented data to the Facebook Conversion API directly from the customer’s domain. They initially set up a simple landing page for it, but quickly realized they needed to have a scalable and more content manager friendly platform to create more landing pages for other integrations they support (e.g. Fastly, Cloudflare). We've created for them a performant and easy-to-manage website by leveraging tools like Remix, Sanity CMS, and Vercel.

