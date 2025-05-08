Vercel Integrations

The official Sanity toolkit for Next.js
Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more
Plugins, integrations, and other tools for the Vercel deployment platform with Sanity's headless CMS. Build lightning-fast, serverless applications more easily than ever before with these resources.
Toolkit for integrating content from Sanity, including previews, Studio embedding, webhook verification, and more
Trigger and monitor Vercel deployments directly from Sanity Studio — no context switching required.
Publish multilingual blog posts from Slack to any Sanity schema — powered by Claude AI. React with ✅ to a Slack message and get a full article in multiple languages published automatically, with images.
Use Next.js API routes and Sanity to generate images directly from replicate inside the studio
Toolkit for building live-as-you-type content preview experiences and visual editing.
View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.
Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.
How we built a self improving AI loop for our marketing demo and used Sanity as the kill switch, content layer, and rollback mechanism to keep it safe.
How I automated 3 SEO blog posts a week for a marketing agency using Sanity as the content hub, Claude for generation, and a feedback loop that improves every post based on real visitor behavior.
A drop-in Claude Code skill that generates Sanity page builder thumbnails end to end — reads your schema, mocks contextual content, screenshots each block with Playwright MCP, and writes optimized WebPs to the insertMenu config. Works on any Next.js + Sanity stack.
What features of CMS are must for stepping into 2026 without friction
We scrapped Google analytics and opted for PostHog, you can even steal our code for how to use it directly with Sanity.
Ever thought about user-defined padding? This is the guide for you. We give you our vitriolic opinions about building page builders, and how to space them correctly
A new brand identity to represent a more mature company, to signify The Swaddle’s evolution from publisher to production house, combined with an easier to navigate platform that can surface multiple content types - drawing readers through The Swaddle’s content offering.
Old faithful, but built in the app router. Testing out the latest and greatest features on our own website, now, with added purple.
Organize your bookmarks and manage tasks
A public Slack-based demonstration of four role-specific AI workers handing real work to one another
Synacti buys and holds founder-built software companies, and wanted a site as modern as that thesis. We generated over 90 percent of the components with v0.dev, then hand-built the parts that needed craft: a Matter.js physics hero you can drag and throw, and a user-controlled theme picker. It runs on the Next.js App Router and Vercel, with Sanity and its Live Content API giving the team real-time visual editing.
Slingshot Bio makes synthetic cell mimics that stand in for real immune cells on any flow cytometer. They arrived with a WordPress marketing site and a separate Shopify store, no shared design, content, or data. We converged both into one headless platform on Next.js, Sanity, and Shopify, instrumented end to end in PostHog and built to stay AI-ready, from design to launch in three months.
Vercel is a zero-config cloud platform for static sites and serverless functions built for high-performance apps and websites. With low maintenance and automatic scaling, Vercel is an excellent choice to host your next JAMstack project. Just push your code to a git repository and you're ready to launch your site. Check out these tools, integrations, and other resources for use in Vercel deployments using Sanity studio, including in-studio deployment widgets, one-click boilerplate starters, helpful guides, and a variety of example projects to inspire your next app.