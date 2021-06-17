Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Vercel Integrations

Plugins, integrations, and other tools for the Vercel deployment platform with Sanity's headless CMS. Build lightning-fast, serverless applications more easily than ever before with these resources.

2 Vercel tools

Vercel Dashboard Widget

View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.

Robin Pyon

Vercel Deploy

Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio.

Nick DiMatteo

4 Vercel starters

HULL

Featured

Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io

Nick DiMatteo

Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

Next.js Blog with Comments

Official

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Bryan Robinson

5 Vercel guides

Make a Progressive Web App with React
5

Learn how to create a PWA with Sanity and React. This is a step-by-step tutorial to help you go from idea to deployment. First, we'll define what PWAs are and how Sanity can help you power one, and then… a full tutorial!

Rico Kahler

Deploying Sanity Studio with Vercel

Official

This guide will walk you through how to deploy Sanity Studio with Vercel in three simple steps.

vercel.com
Knut Melvær

29 Vercel projects made with Sanity

View all

Harmon.ie

Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital Workplace

Roboto Studio Website

We've migrated the Roboto Studio over to Sanity. We're focused on creating scalable content-first solutions so Sanity is an ideal fit for us.

Roboto Studio

Vercel is a zero-config cloud platform for static sites and serverless functions built for high-performance apps and websites. With low maintenance and automatic scaling, Vercel is an excellent choice to host your next JAMstack project. Just push your code to a git repository and you're ready to launch your site. Check out these tools, integrations, and other resources for use in Vercel deployments using Sanity studio, including in-studio deployment widgets, one-click boilerplate starters, helpful guides, and a variety of example projects to inspire your next app.

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init