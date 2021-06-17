Vercel Integrations

Vercel Dashboard Widget
View your recent Vercel deployments and manually trigger builds directly from your Sanity dashboard.Go to Vercel Dashboard Widget
Plugins, integrations, and other tools for the Vercel deployment platform with Sanity's headless CMS. Build lightning-fast, serverless applications more easily than ever before with these resources.
Trigger Vercel Deploy Hooks from your Sanity Studio.Go to Vercel Deploy
Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.ioGo to HULL
Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter
A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.Go to Next.js Blog with Comments
A step-by-step guide to setup Next.js and Sanity Studio with Live PreviewGo to Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide
Sanity CMS has a high potential when used with Next.js & TailwindCSS. In this article, we will deep dive in to the setup.Go to How to setup Sanity CMS with Next.js & TailwindCSS
Learn how to create a PWA with Sanity and React. This is a step-by-step tutorial to help you go from idea to deployment. First, we'll define what PWAs are and how Sanity can help you power one, and then… a full tutorial!Go to Make a Progressive Web App with React
Turn your Sanity and Vercel project into a reusable Starter templateGo to Creating a Sanity and Vercel 1-click Starter Project
This guide will walk you through how to deploy Sanity Studio with Vercel in three simple steps.
Organize your bookmarks and manage tasksGo to Mission Control Chrome Extension
A mommy blog with citizen journalism and pop lit mixed in.Go to Brennan Harris Personal Blog
Delivering an Integrated Microsoft 365 User Experience for the Digital WorkplaceGo to Harmon.ie
We've migrated the Roboto Studio over to Sanity. We're focused on creating scalable content-first solutions so Sanity is an ideal fit for us.Go to Roboto Studio Website
This is a simple portfolio website I am building for myselfGo to Daniel Dozie Portfolio
A fork of the sanity-io/sanity-nextjs-vercel-example package that uses Yarn + Next.js 12Go to Sanity Nextjs Vercel Yarn Example
Vercel is a zero-config cloud platform for static sites and serverless functions built for high-performance apps and websites. With low maintenance and automatic scaling, Vercel is an excellent choice to host your next JAMstack project. Just push your code to a git repository and you're ready to launch your site. Check out these tools, integrations, and other resources for use in Vercel deployments using Sanity studio, including in-studio deployment widgets, one-click boilerplate starters, helpful guides, and a variety of example projects to inspire your next app.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init