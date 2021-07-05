Pricing update: Free users
illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)

By Omar Benseddik

illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.

Project Shots

Article
Glossary
Top 10 most clicked articles
Twitter feed

About the project

We have covered the challenges and solutions in details in this case study on Tinloof.

Main topics

Crawling the latest energy news from RSS feeds and directly from websites

Categorizing posts with machine-learning

Displaying data on carousels

Tracking posts and blog trends

Embedding Tweets

Fixing performance issues (more details in this Vercel + Next.js article)

