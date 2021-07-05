illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)

Omar Benseddik
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.
We have covered the challenges and solutions in details in this case study on Tinloof.
Main topics
Crawling the latest energy news from RSS feeds and directly from websites
Categorizing posts with machine-learning
Displaying data on carousels
Tracking posts and blog trends
Embedding Tweets
Fixing performance issues (more details in this Vercel + Next.js article)
