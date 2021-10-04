Pricing update: Free users
Zego (Motor Insurance Company)

By Omar Benseddik

Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.

Project Shots

Zego Blog Page
Zego Blog

Editing environment

Landing Pages Sanity Studio

About the project

The website content was either embedded directly in the code or stored in the backend.

It made every content change require developers' involvement, slowing down content management, and taking from developers time that could be used to develop features or fix bugs.

After importing and converting the content from the existing blog, we made it possible to write articles and live-preview their content.

Articles had text but also images and some custom blocks like Youtube videos or Zego Quick Esitmate forms.

We also made it possible to create tags and assign them to articles to categorize them.

