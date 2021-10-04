Zego (Motor Insurance Company)

Omar Benseddik
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.
The website content was either embedded directly in the code or stored in the backend.
It made every content change require developers' involvement, slowing down content management, and taking from developers time that could be used to develop features or fix bugs.
After importing and converting the content from the existing blog, we made it possible to write articles and live-preview their content.
Articles had text but also images and some custom blocks like Youtube videos or Zego Quick Esitmate forms.
We also made it possible to create tags and assign them to articles to categorize them.
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.Go to LAK Gallery (Art Gallery)
illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.Go to illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)