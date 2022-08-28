Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Zego: marketing on steroids

By Omar Benseddik

Zego is a UK-based insurance covering more than 200,000 vehicles. To empower their marketing team, we helped them create A/B testable and trackable landing pages and custom modular forms from Sanity.

Editing environment

Pick form from Sanity

About the project

To help them test the conversion of these pages, we integrated LaunchDarkly with the CMS so that marketers can create different variants of a landing page directly from Sanity and control the traffic to these variants from LaunchDarkly.

Once they have enough data about the conversion of these variants, they can then make an informed decision on what variant to serve to users and delete the others.

Categorized in

Contributor

