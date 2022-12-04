Skip to content
Tinloof Store

By Tinloof

Ecommerce built with Shopify, Sanity, and Remix.

Project Shots

Product popup on Tinloof Store
Product page
Checkout Shopify of Tinloof Store

Editing environment

Custom interactive elements
Sanity Localization for ecommerce
Social OG image generator

About the project

We built an online shop for Tinloof's merchandise to showcase the power of headless Shopify integrated with Sanity.

