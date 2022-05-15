Omar Benseddik
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
Blotout, a $3m-backed YC startup, launched EdgeTag, a serverless app that sends consented data to the Facebook Conversion API directly from the customer’s domain. They initially set up a simple landing page for it, but quickly realized they needed to have a scalable and more content manager friendly platform to create more landing pages for other integrations they support (e.g. Fastly, Cloudflare). We've created for them a performant and easy-to-manage website by leveraging tools like Remix, Sanity CMS, and Vercel.
Velobici is a UK-based e-commerce that produces and sells luxury cycling apparel. They noticed that their platform started getting traction in Japan and South Korea, so they approached us to implement a translation strategy so that they can have content easily translated.
Hanabi is a web design and development agency specializing in e-commerce projects with a focus on Shopify. We built their new website with Next.js, TypeScript, and Sanity CMS.
Tinloof is a Berlin-based agency that builds web sites and apps.
Tax Advisor is a directory of hundreds of tax consultants in Germany.