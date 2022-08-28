Omar Benseddik
Co-founder @ Tinloof
Heavybit is a San Francisco-based investor in developer-first startups. We helped them consolidate content in Sanity and built a performant and feature-rich site with Remix.
Heavybit's site was initially built on WordPress, and got eventually migrated to two different frameworks, 11ty and Gatsby, which caused the creation of two Sanity datasets to fetch content.
We've rebuilt the frontend using Remix as the sole framework, and consolidated all the content in one single Sanity dataset, offering the Heavybit team one single source of truth for content.
We've also enabled the content team to create pages without involvement of developers, thanks to the modular architecture we've adopted, and preview changes before going live.
The content team is also able to control redirects from the Sanity interface, select multimedia from Mux directly from Sanity, and schedule when content should go live amongst other convenient features.
Beyond Creative works on creating marketing campaigns within Fortnite for events and brands including SuperBowl, NFL, Verizon, Timberland, BALENCIAGA, Adidas, Epic Games, NVIDIA, Chipotle, and LG. We've built for them a performant site to display their work.Go to Beyond Creative
We've rebranded Tinloof and improved the content editing experience to create case studies rapidly.Go to Tinloof 2.0
exakt health is a physiotherapy mobile application that helps to prevent and recover from sports injuries. They approached us to help them build a fast and SEO-friendly website they can easily manage through Sanity.Go to exakt health
Zego is a UK-based insurance covering more than 200,000 vehicles. To empower their marketing team, we helped them create A/B testable and trackable landing pages and custom modular forms from Sanity.Go to Zego: marketing on steroids