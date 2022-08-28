Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Heavybit

By Omar Benseddik

Heavybit is a San Francisco-based investor in developer-first startups. We helped them consolidate content in Sanity and built a performant and feature-rich site with Remix.

Project Shots

Heavybit Podcast Network
Heavybit Press Page
Heavybit Portfolio Organization Page

Editing environment

Page builder
Referenced content
Podcast management

About the project

Heavybit's site was initially built on WordPress, and got eventually migrated to two different frameworks, 11ty and Gatsby, which caused the creation of two Sanity datasets to fetch content.

We've rebuilt the frontend using Remix as the sole framework, and consolidated all the content in one single Sanity dataset, offering the Heavybit team one single source of truth for content.

We've also enabled the content team to create pages without involvement of developers, thanks to the modular architecture we've adopted, and preview changes before going live.

The content team is also able to control redirects from the Sanity interface, select multimedia from Mux directly from Sanity, and schedule when content should go live amongst other convenient features.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Beyond Creative

Beyond Creative works on creating marketing campaigns within Fortnite for events and brands including SuperBowl, NFL, Verizon, Timberland, BALENCIAGA, Adidas, Epic Games, NVIDIA, Chipotle, and LG. We've built for them a performant site to display their work.

Omar Benseddik

Tinloof 2.0

We've rebranded Tinloof and improved the content editing experience to create case studies rapidly.

Omar Benseddik

exakt health

exakt health is a physiotherapy mobile application that helps to prevent and recover from sports injuries. They approached us to help them build a fast and SEO-friendly website they can easily manage through Sanity.

Omar Benseddik

Zego: marketing on steroids

Zego is a UK-based insurance covering more than 200,000 vehicles. To empower their marketing team, we helped them create A/B testable and trackable landing pages and custom modular forms from Sanity.

Omar Benseddik