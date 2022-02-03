Omar Benseddik
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
Tinloof is a Berlin-based agency that builds web sites and apps.
Our website was first built with Gatsby.js, and our content was managed without a CMS.
Recently, problems affecting our content editing experience piled up and we decided to take care of that.
Thanks to a Sanity CMS integration, we can now create, live preview, and publish any page without deploying a single line of code
Building web apps and sites @ Tinloof
Tax Advisor is a directory of hundreds of tax consultants in Germany.Go to Tax Advisor
LAK Gallery is an international gallery that displays limited edition contemporary pieces of art in furniture, ceramics, and sculpture. We are sharing with you how their curators are managing content with Sanity as a Headless CMS.Go to LAK Gallery
Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses to self-employed drivers and riders. They approached us to help them better manage their content by migrating it to Sanity and rebuilding the website to leverage that.Go to Zego
illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.Go to illuminem