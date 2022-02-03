Pricing update: Free users
Tinloof

By Omar Benseddik

Tinloof is a Berlin-based agency that builds web sites and apps.

About the project

Our website was first built with Gatsby.js, and our content was managed without a CMS.

Recently, problems affecting our content editing experience piled up and we decided to take care of that.

Thanks to a Sanity CMS integration, we can now create, live preview, and publish any page without deploying a single line of code

