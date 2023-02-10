Tinloof
Sanity Agency.
Goalimpact is an objective player rating platform that ranks football players based on their impact and provides useful insights to scouts and fans.
Case study here: https://tinloof.com/work/goalimpact
Sanity Agency.
Match Cards is a memory game built as a PWA (Progressive Web App) and available on desktop, App Store and Google Play Store.Go to Match Cards
Ecommerce built with Shopify, Sanity, and Remix.Go to Tinloof Store
Beyond Creative works on creating marketing campaigns within Fortnite for events and brands including SuperBowl, NFL, Verizon, Timberland, BALENCIAGA, Adidas, Epic Games, NVIDIA, Chipotle, and LG. We've built for them a performant site to display their work.Go to Beyond Creative
Heavybit is a San Francisco-based investor in developer-first startups. We helped them consolidate content in Sanity and built a performant and feature-rich site with Remix.Go to Heavybit