Sanity Embeddings Index UI
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
Install command
npm i @sanity/embeddings-index-ui
Sanity Embeddings Index UI
⚠️ Deprecation Notice
The Embeddings Index API is deprecated and will be sunset in a future release. We recommend migrating to the new Embeddings feature, now natively available within Sanity datasets.
The new Embeddings feature offers a more integrated experience with improved performance and full support going forward. No new features or fixes will be made to this package.
If you have questions or need migration support, please open an issue or reach out via Sanity Community Discord.
Sanity Studio plugins that interact with the
/embeddings-index HTTP API.
The Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes.
Using this feature requires Sanity to send data to OpenAI.com, and Pinecone.io for storing vector interpretations of documents.
An embeddings index contains embeddings for all Sanity documents matching a configured GROQ filter in a dataset. A GROQ projection is applied to matching documents before vectorization.
You can query indexes using semantic text search to obtain a list of matching document IDs sorted by relevance.
When an index is first created, all documents matching the configured filter are synced into the index. Creating an index can take time, depending on the number of existing documents and the indexer load.
For a CLI alternative, check out the Embeddings Index CLI package.
Installation
npm install @sanity/embeddings-index-ui
@sanity/embeddings-index-ui contains the following Sanity Studio plugins:
- embeddingsIndexReferenceInput: semantic search mode for reference inputs
- embeddingsIndexDashboard: manage indexes in a Sanity Studio UI tool
For more information about using the plugins, see the relevant sections below.
Semantic reference search input
The Embeddings Index UI ships with a Semantic reference search input component. This enables you to search for references using natural language and to retrieve documents based on semantic meaning rather than exact string matches.
Usage
You can add the semantic reference search input by importing and adding
embeddingsIndexReferenceInput as a plugin to
sanity.config.ts (or
.js):
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {embeddingsIndexReferenceInput} from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui'
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [embeddingsIndexReferenceInput()],
})
Then, enable semantic search using
options.embeddingsIndex on reference fields.
Example of a default configuration for a reference field:
defineField({
name: 'myField',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'myType'}], // The type(s) of document(s) to include
options: {
embeddingsIndex: {
indexName: 'my-index', // Name of the embeddings index
maxResults: 10, // Maximum number of returned results per request. Default: 10
searchMode: 'embeddings', // Sets default search mode for the field. Enables toggling between 'embeddings' (semantic search) and 'default' (default search based on GROQ filter)
},
},
})
Setting
options.embeddings.indexName on a reference field enables searching into the named index.
Note: the search uses
to types as a filter for the index. Therefore, the types that the
the reference field expects must exist in the index: the GROQ query specified in the embeddings index
filter must include one or more documents that are relevant to the reference field.
Caveats: the semantic search functionality does not honor
options.filter.
Default embeddings index configuration
You can enable a default configuration for the reference inputs through the plugin configuration.
Example:
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {embeddingsIndexReferenceInput} from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui'
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [
embeddingsIndexReferenceInput({
indexName: 'my-index', // Inputs use 'my-index' as the default index
maxResults: 15, // Inputs return max. 15 results per request
searchMode: 'embeddings', // Semantic search is the default search mode
}),
],
})
If you assign a default
indexName to the plugin, you can also enable embeddings search
by setting
options.embeddingsIndex: true for a reference field:
defineField({
name: 'myField',
type: 'reference',
to: [{type: 'myType'}],
options: {
embeddingsIndex: true,
},
})
Embeddings Index API dashboard for Sanity Studio
A UI alternative to the Embeddings Index CLI to manage embeddings indexes in a Studio dashboard. It also lets you test semantic search on the indexes.
Usage
Add
embeddingsIndexDashboard as a plugin to
sanity.config.ts (or
.js):
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {embeddingsIndexDashboard} from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui'
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'
? embeddingsIndexDashboard()
: {name: 'embeddings-index-dashboard-disabled'},
],
})
This adds the Embeddings Index API tool to the studio navigation bar, but only when the studio is running in developer mode (
localhost).
If you want to enable the tool based on user access roles:
import {defineConfig} from 'sanity'
import {embeddingsIndexDashboard} from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui'
export default defineConfig({
//...
plugins: [embeddingsIndexDashboard()],
tools: (prev, context) => {
const enabledForRoles = ['developer']
const canManageEmbeddingsIndex = context.currentUser?.roles
.map((role) => role.name)
.some((roleName) => enabledForRoles.includes(roleName))
return canManageEmbeddingsIndex ? prev : prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'embeddings-index')
},
})
License
MIT © Sanity