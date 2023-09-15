⚠️ Deprecation Notice The Embeddings Index API is deprecated and will be sunset in a future release. We recommend migrating to the new Embeddings feature, now natively available within Sanity datasets. The new Embeddings feature offers a more integrated experience with improved performance and full support going forward. No new features or fixes will be made to this package. If you have questions or need migration support, please open an issue or reach out via Sanity Community Discord.

Sanity Studio plugins that interact with the /embeddings-index HTTP API.

The Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes.

Using this feature requires Sanity to send data to OpenAI.com, and Pinecone.io for storing vector interpretations of documents.

An embeddings index contains embeddings for all Sanity documents matching a configured GROQ filter in a dataset. A GROQ projection is applied to matching documents before vectorization.

You can query indexes using semantic text search to obtain a list of matching document IDs sorted by relevance.

When an index is first created, all documents matching the configured filter are synced into the index. Creating an index can take time, depending on the number of existing documents and the indexer load.

For a CLI alternative, check out the Embeddings Index CLI package.

npm install @sanity/embeddings-index-ui

@sanity/embeddings-index-ui contains the following Sanity Studio plugins:

embeddingsIndexReferenceInput: semantic search mode for reference inputs

embeddingsIndexDashboard: manage indexes in a Sanity Studio UI tool

For more information about using the plugins, see the relevant sections below.

The Embeddings Index UI ships with a Semantic reference search input component. This enables you to search for references using natural language and to retrieve documents based on semantic meaning rather than exact string matches.

You can add the semantic reference search input by importing and adding embeddingsIndexReferenceInput as a plugin to sanity.config.ts (or .js ):

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { embeddingsIndexReferenceInput } from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ embeddingsIndexReferenceInput ()], })

Then, enable semantic search using options.embeddingsIndex on reference fields. Example of a default configuration for a reference field:

defineField ({ name : 'myField' , type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'myType' }], // The type(s) of document(s) to include options : { embeddingsIndex : { indexName : 'my-index' , // Name of the embeddings index maxResults : 10 , // Maximum number of returned results per request. Default: 10 searchMode : 'embeddings' , // Sets default search mode for the field. Enables toggling between 'embeddings' (semantic search) and 'default' (default search based on GROQ filter) }, }, })

Setting options.embeddings.indexName on a reference field enables searching into the named index.

Note: the search uses to types as a filter for the index. Therefore, the types that the the reference field expects must exist in the index: the GROQ query specified in the embeddings index filter must include one or more documents that are relevant to the reference field.

Caveats: the semantic search functionality does not honor options.filter .

You can enable a default configuration for the reference inputs through the plugin configuration.

Example:

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { embeddingsIndexReferenceInput } from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ embeddingsIndexReferenceInput ({ indexName : 'my-index' , // Inputs use 'my-index' as the default index maxResults : 15 , // Inputs return max. 15 results per request searchMode : 'embeddings' , // Semantic search is the default search mode }), ], })

If you assign a default indexName to the plugin, you can also enable embeddings search by setting options.embeddingsIndex: true for a reference field:

defineField ({ name : 'myField' , type : 'reference' , to : [{ type : 'myType' }], options : { embeddingsIndex : true , }, })

A UI alternative to the Embeddings Index CLI to manage embeddings indexes in a Studio dashboard. It also lets you test semantic search on the indexes.

Add embeddingsIndexDashboard as a plugin to sanity.config.ts (or .js ):

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { embeddingsIndexDashboard } from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ process . env . NODE_ENV === 'development' ? embeddingsIndexDashboard () : { name : 'embeddings-index-dashboard-disabled' }, ], })

This adds the Embeddings Index API tool to the studio navigation bar, but only when the studio is running in developer mode ( localhost ).

If you want to enable the tool based on user access roles:

import { defineConfig } from 'sanity' import { embeddingsIndexDashboard } from '@sanity/embeddings-index-ui' export default defineConfig ({ //... plugins : [ embeddingsIndexDashboard ()], tools : ( prev , context ) => { const enabledForRoles = [ 'developer' ] const canManageEmbeddingsIndex = context . currentUser ?. roles . map (( role ) => role . name ) . some (( roleName ) => enabledForRoles . includes ( roleName )) return canManageEmbeddingsIndex ? prev : prev . filter (( tool ) => tool . name !== 'embeddings-index' ) }, })

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