Gatsby was a great tool for this site that pulls in content from Sanity, Shopify, and the client's real estate rental platform, Entrata. In the future we'll also be integrating Eventbrite for event listings and Calendly for public timed entry into the building's beautiful art and design library.

The Sanity Studio is built to support more than one building and development site, and also manages content for the developer's company website. Real time draft preview is in place so editors can review their updates before publishing.

The e-commerce functionality leans heavily on Midway, the amazing starter from Kevin Green. It includes a serverless function triggered by Shopify webhooks that sync the product data into Sanity where structured product page content gets managed.