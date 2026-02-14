Page 3 of 4

Templates

Clean templates

Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app

Featured
Official

Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.

Full-fledged templates

Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.

Ignite for Sanity

Featured

Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.

Turbo Start Sanity

Featured

The battle-tested Sanity template that powers Roboto Studio's websites

Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter

Featured

A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.

Serge Ovcharenko

SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.

Featured

Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.

Mitchell Christ

E-commerce templates

Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.

AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo

Official

Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.

Latest starters

Flaco

Paid template

Flaco is a personal theme for developers built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS

Michael Andreuzza

ProFolioX

Paid template

ProFolioX is an all-in-one portfolio template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS

Michael Andreuzza

Author

Paid template

Author is a focused blogging theme for writers and publications, built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS

Michael Andreuzza

Streamer

Paid template

Streamer is a bold media template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS.

Michael Andreuzza

Phanatik

Paid template

Phanatik is a news and podcast template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS

Michael Andreuzza

Tailwindadmin React

Paid template

Free, Open-Source Shadcn Dashboard Template Built On React and Tailwind CSS

WrapPixel

FAQ Hub with AI Chatbot

A Sanity-powered FAQ knowledge base with AI-powered search and chatbot capabilities, built with Next.js and CopilotKit.

Martin Dejnicki

NextMedal

NextMedal is the gold‑standard Next.js + Sanity template for teams that ship fast without cutting corners. Perfect Lighthouse scores, clean TypeScript architecture, and real‑time Sanity editing mean you launch in hours, not weeks. Out of the box: i18n with internationalized routing, Dark/Light theme with instant toggle, and shadcn‑ui components for a polished, accessible UI without bloat. Production‑ready SEO, WCAG‑compliant accessibility, typed schemas, instant previews, and modular React components make it a joy to build and scale. Ideal for marketing sites, blogs, docs, and product pages where performance, maintainability, and editorial velocity matter.

Medal Social

luxury-store-ecommerce-template

Paid template

A modern, CMS-powered e-commerce template built with Next.js and Sanity. It includes editable content sections, product management, Stripe checkout and a responsive UI—helping developers quickly launch flexible, scalable online stores.

SanTan

Tanstack Start with Sanity Visual Editing

Magne Hustveit

Sanity Starter

Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generation

Display Studio

SanityPress with TypeGen

An improved successor to the acclaimed Next.js + Sanity.io starter template—now with auto-generated TypeScript types from your Sanity schema and GROQ queries.

Mitchell Christ

Docsta Documentation Template

🚀 A free, open-source Next.js documentation template powered by Sanity CMS build dynamic, content-rich, SEO-friendly docs with real-time editing and instant updates. (Note: Make sure to install environmental variables on launch.)

Sanity Verse

Sanity Verse is a modern theme with powerful, ready-to-use block components that simplify content creation. Build pages and posts visually without coding, using clean, reusable blocks for flexible, fast, and engaging layouts tailored to any project.

Sanity Blog Theme

The Sanity Blog Theme is a fully customisable, modern blogging starter theme built with Sanity.io and a frontend framework (Next.js). It provides, SEO-friendly, and content-driven blog setup, allowing developers, and publishers to focus on content while enjoying a smooth editing experience.

Multidots

Startup - Next.js Startup and SaaS Template

A Next.js website template and boilerplate crafted for Startup, SaaS, and Business websites. It comes with all the essential integrations (including sanity for blog), components, pages, and sections needed to build a complete and professional online presence for your business or SaaS product.

Musharof Chowdhury

NextMerce - Sanity Next.js eCommerce Template

All-in-one eCommerce boilerplate template built on Next.js and Sanity. Launch and manage dynamic eCommerce store with NextMerce - a complete Next.js ecommerce solution powered by Sanity CMS. Effortlessly integrate payment gateways, product management, and custom features. Build, manage, and scale your store with Sanity’s flexibility and Next.js performance.

Musharof Chowdhury
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