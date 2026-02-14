Page 3 of 4

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A minimal Astro app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Astro + Sanity app
A minimal SvelteKit app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean SvelteKit + Sanity app
A minimal Remix app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Remix + Sanity app
A minimal Nuxt app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Nuxt + Sanity app
A minimal Angular SPA app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Angular + Sanity app
Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.Go to Sanity Studio + React Router (Remix) fully featured template
Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.Go to Ignite for Sanity
The battle-tested Sanity template that powers Roboto Studio's websitesGo to Turbo Start Sanity
A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.Go to Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter
Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.Go to SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.
Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.
Created a feature-rich B2C starter showcasing Medusa’s flexibilityGo to Medusa DTC Starter
Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.Go to AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo
A multi-country ecommerce store built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Sanity Template
Flaco is a personal theme for developers built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMSGo to Flaco
ProFolioX is an all-in-one portfolio template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMSGo to ProFolioX
Author is a focused blogging theme for writers and publications, built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMSGo to Author
Streamer is a bold media template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS.Go to Streamer
Phanatik is a news and podcast template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMSGo to Phanatik
Free, Open-Source Shadcn Dashboard Template Built On React and Tailwind CSSGo to Tailwindadmin React
A Sanity-powered FAQ knowledge base with AI-powered search and chatbot capabilities, built with Next.js and CopilotKit.Go to FAQ Hub with AI Chatbot
NextMedal is the gold‑standard Next.js + Sanity template for teams that ship fast without cutting corners. Perfect Lighthouse scores, clean TypeScript architecture, and real‑time Sanity editing mean you launch in hours, not weeks. Out of the box: i18n with internationalized routing, Dark/Light theme with instant toggle, and shadcn‑ui components for a polished, accessible UI without bloat. Production‑ready SEO, WCAG‑compliant accessibility, typed schemas, instant previews, and modular React components make it a joy to build and scale. Ideal for marketing sites, blogs, docs, and product pages where performance, maintainability, and editorial velocity matter.Go to NextMedal
A modern, CMS-powered e-commerce template built with Next.js and Sanity. It includes editable content sections, product management, Stripe checkout and a responsive UI—helping developers quickly launch flexible, scalable online stores.Go to luxury-store-ecommerce-template
Tanstack Start with Sanity Visual EditingGo to SanTan
Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generationGo to Sanity Starter
An improved successor to the acclaimed Next.js + Sanity.io starter template—now with auto-generated TypeScript types from your Sanity schema and GROQ queries.Go to SanityPress with TypeGen
🚀 A free, open-source Next.js documentation template powered by Sanity CMS build dynamic, content-rich, SEO-friendly docs with real-time editing and instant updates. (Note: Make sure to install environmental variables on launch.)Go to Docsta Documentation Template
Sanity Verse is a modern theme with powerful, ready-to-use block components that simplify content creation. Build pages and posts visually without coding, using clean, reusable blocks for flexible, fast, and engaging layouts tailored to any project.Go to Sanity Verse
The Sanity Blog Theme is a fully customisable, modern blogging starter theme built with Sanity.io and a frontend framework (Next.js). It provides, SEO-friendly, and content-driven blog setup, allowing developers, and publishers to focus on content while enjoying a smooth editing experience.Go to Sanity Blog Theme
A Next.js website template and boilerplate crafted for Startup, SaaS, and Business websites. It comes with all the essential integrations (including sanity for blog), components, pages, and sections needed to build a complete and professional online presence for your business or SaaS product.Go to Startup - Next.js Startup and SaaS Template
All-in-one eCommerce boilerplate template built on Next.js and Sanity. Launch and manage dynamic eCommerce store with NextMerce - a complete Next.js ecommerce solution powered by Sanity CMS. Effortlessly integrate payment gateways, product management, and custom features. Build, manage, and scale your store with Sanity’s flexibility and Next.js performance.Go to NextMerce - Sanity Next.js eCommerce Template