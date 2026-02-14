Page 3 of 4

Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.

Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.

Go to SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.

Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.

A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.

Go to Ignite for Sanity

Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.

Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing

Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing

Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.

A multi-country ecommerce store built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.

Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.

Flaco Paid template Flaco is a personal theme for developers built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS Michael Andreuzza Go to Flaco

ProFolioX Paid template ProFolioX is an all-in-one portfolio template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS Michael Andreuzza Go to ProFolioX

Snowpeak Paid template Michael Andreuzza Go to Snowpeak

Author Paid template Author is a focused blogging theme for writers and publications, built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS Michael Andreuzza Go to Author

Streamer Paid template Streamer is a bold media template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS. Michael Andreuzza Go to Streamer

Phanatik Paid template Phanatik is a news and podcast template built with Astro, Tailwind CSS and Sanity CMS Michael Andreuzza Go to Phanatik

Tailwindadmin React Paid template Free, Open-Source Shadcn Dashboard Template Built On React and Tailwind CSS WrapPixel Go to Tailwindadmin React

FAQ Hub with AI Chatbot A Sanity-powered FAQ knowledge base with AI-powered search and chatbot capabilities, built with Next.js and CopilotKit. Martin Dejnicki Go to FAQ Hub with AI Chatbot

NextMedal NextMedal is the gold‑standard Next.js + Sanity template for teams that ship fast without cutting corners. Perfect Lighthouse scores, clean TypeScript architecture, and real‑time Sanity editing mean you launch in hours, not weeks. Out of the box: i18n with internationalized routing, Dark/Light theme with instant toggle, and shadcn‑ui components for a polished, accessible UI without bloat. Production‑ready SEO, WCAG‑compliant accessibility, typed schemas, instant previews, and modular React components make it a joy to build and scale. Ideal for marketing sites, blogs, docs, and product pages where performance, maintainability, and editorial velocity matter. Medal Social Go to NextMedal

luxury-store-ecommerce-template Paid template A modern, CMS-powered e-commerce template built with Next.js and Sanity. It includes editable content sections, product management, Stripe checkout and a responsive UI—helping developers quickly launch flexible, scalable online stores. Go to luxury-store-ecommerce-template

SanTan Tanstack Start with Sanity Visual Editing Magne Hustveit Go to SanTan

Sanity Starter Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generation Display Studio Go to Sanity Starter

SanityPress with TypeGen An improved successor to the acclaimed Next.js + Sanity.io starter template—now with auto-generated TypeScript types from your Sanity schema and GROQ queries. Mitchell Christ Go to SanityPress with TypeGen

Docsta Documentation Template 🚀 A free, open-source Next.js documentation template powered by Sanity CMS build dynamic, content-rich, SEO-friendly docs with real-time editing and instant updates. (Note: Make sure to install environmental variables on launch.) Go to Docsta Documentation Template

Sanity Verse Sanity Verse is a modern theme with powerful, ready-to-use block components that simplify content creation. Build pages and posts visually without coding, using clean, reusable blocks for flexible, fast, and engaging layouts tailored to any project. Go to Sanity Verse

Sanity Blog Theme The Sanity Blog Theme is a fully customisable, modern blogging starter theme built with Sanity.io and a frontend framework (Next.js). It provides, SEO-friendly, and content-driven blog setup, allowing developers, and publishers to focus on content while enjoying a smooth editing experience. Multidots Go to Sanity Blog Theme

Startup - Next.js Startup and SaaS Template A Next.js website template and boilerplate crafted for Startup, SaaS, and Business websites. It comes with all the essential integrations (including sanity for blog), components, pages, and sections needed to build a complete and professional online presence for your business or SaaS product. Musharof Chowdhury Go to Startup - Next.js Startup and SaaS Template