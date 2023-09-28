Page 2 of 2

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.
A minimal Astro app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Astro + Sanity app
A minimal SvelteKit app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean SvelteKit + Sanity app
A minimal Remix app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Remix + Sanity app
A minimal Nuxt app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Nuxt + Sanity app
A minimal Angular SPA app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Angular + Sanity app
Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.Go to Sanity Studio + React Router (Remix) fully featured template
Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.Go to Ignite for Sanity
The battle-tested Sanity template that powers Roboto Studio's websitesGo to Turbo Start Sanity
A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.Go to Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter
Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.Go to SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.
Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.
Created a feature-rich B2C starter showcasing Medusa’s flexibilityGo to Medusa DTC Starter
Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.Go to AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo
A multi-country ecommerce store built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Sanity Template
Create your own virtual tour using Sanity and Sveltekit using photo-sphere-viewer.jsGo to Virtual Tour Sanity + Sveltekit app
Streamline your blogging journey with our ready-to-use platform. Powered by Next.js v13.4, TypeScript, Tailwind, and Sanity.io v3, it offers advanced schema features for tags, categories, series, and multi-author support. Start your blog hassle-free!Go to Fully Functional Blog: Series, Snippets, Articles, Tags, Categories, Multi-Authors with Sanity.io v3 and Next.js v13.4
A simple blog using Angular standalone components and Firebase HostingGo to Angular Sanity
A clean example of Next.js with Sanity with live previews.Go to Next.js with Sanity