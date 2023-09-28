Page 2 of 2

Templates

Clean templates

Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app

Featured
Official

Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.

Full-fledged templates

Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.

Ignite for Sanity

Featured

Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.

Turbo Start Sanity

Featured

The battle-tested Sanity template that powers Roboto Studio's websites

Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter

Featured

A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.

Serge Ovcharenko

SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.

Featured

Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.

Mitchell Christ

E-commerce templates

Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.

AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo

Official

Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.

Latest starters

Fully Functional Blog: Series, Snippets, Articles, Tags, Categories, Multi-Authors with Sanity.io v3 and Next.js v13.4

Streamline your blogging journey with our ready-to-use platform. Powered by Next.js v13.4, TypeScript, Tailwind, and Sanity.io v3, it offers advanced schema features for tags, categories, series, and multi-author support. Start your blog hassle-free!

Syeda Maham Fahim

Angular Sanity

A simple blog using Angular standalone components and Firebase Hosting

Antonio Cardenas
