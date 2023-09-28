Page 2 of 2

Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing

A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Sanity Studio + React Router (Remix) fully featured template

Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Ignite for Sanity

Featured contribution

Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.

Go to Ignite for Sanity