Carriera
A job board theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS
Carriera is a Swiss-inspired job board template built for clarity, scale, and credibility. With flexible theming, structured layouts, and fast performance.
- Learn more about Carriera
- Get the full access bundle including all premium themes and lifetime access: https://lexingtonthemes.com/
All Pages
- Landing Page
- About
- Pricing
- Team
- Blog
- Companies
- Jobs board
- Candidates
- Help center
- Legal pages
- Reset password
- Submit job
- Submit company
- Submit job offer
- Contact
- Sign in
- Sign up
- Error 404
What's included
- Light, Dark, and Purple Mode
- Job Board Paywall
- Blog Tags
- Reusable Components
- Search
- Content Collections
- SEO Optimized
- Ongoing Updates
- Style Guide
- Astro RSS
- Astro SEO
- Astro Sitemap
- Tailwind CSS Forms
- Tailwind Typography
- Sanity Studio included
- Collaborative real-time editing
- Image CDN with crops & hotspots
- Global site settings
- Prebuilt Astro integration
- Markdown ↔ Sanity toggle
- Lifetime access
- Lifetime updates
- Lifetime support
When you purchase the template you get access to a very permissive license that you can read from here:
If you have any questions do not hesitate to reach out on:
- Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza or @lexingtonthemes
- Email: michael@lexingtonthemes.com
Thank you so much for reading and showing interest on this template, if you need more templates, a bundle that includes all the templates, free updates is also offered on Lexington Themes.