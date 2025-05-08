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Carriera

Paid template

A job board theme for Astro, Tailwind CSS & Sanity CMS

By Michael Andreuzza

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Carriera is a Swiss-inspired job board template built for clarity, scale, and credibility. With flexible theming, structured layouts, and fast performance.


All Pages

  • Landing Page
  • About
  • Pricing
  • Team
  • Blog
  • Companies
  • Jobs board
  • Candidates
  • Help center
  • Legal pages
  • Reset password
  • Submit job
  • Submit company
  • Submit job offer
  • Contact
  • Sign in
  • Sign up
  • Error 404

What's included

  • Light, Dark, and Purple Mode
  • Job Board Paywall
  • Blog Tags
  • Reusable Components
  • Search
  • Content Collections
  • SEO Optimized
  • Ongoing Updates
  • Style Guide
  • Astro RSS
  • Astro SEO
  • Astro Sitemap
  • Tailwind CSS Forms
  • Tailwind Typography
  • Sanity Studio included
  • Collaborative real-time editing
  • Image CDN with crops & hotspots
  • Global site settings
  • Prebuilt Astro integration
  • Markdown ↔ Sanity toggle
  • Lifetime access
  • Lifetime updates
  • Lifetime support

When you purchase the template you get access to a very permissive license that you can read from here:

If you have any questions do not hesitate to reach out on:

  • Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza or @lexingtonthemes
  • Email: michael@lexingtonthemes.com

Thank you so much for reading and showing interest on this template, if you need more templates, a bundle that includes all the templates, free updates is also offered on Lexington Themes.

Get started for freeExplore the demo

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