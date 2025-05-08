Carriera is a Swiss-inspired job board template built for clarity, scale, and credibility. With flexible theming, structured layouts, and fast performance.





Learn more about Carriera

Get the full access bundle including all premium themes and lifetime access: https://lexingtonthemes.com/

All Pages

Landing Page

About

Pricing

Team

Blog

Companies

Jobs board

Candidates

Help center

Legal pages

Reset password

Submit job

Submit company

Submit job offer

Contact

Sign in

Sign up

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What's included

Light, Dark, and Purple Mode

Job Board Paywall

Blog Tags

Reusable Components

Search

Content Collections

SEO Optimized

Ongoing Updates

Style Guide

Astro RSS

Astro SEO

Astro Sitemap

Tailwind CSS Forms

Tailwind Typography

Sanity Studio included

Collaborative real-time editing

Image CDN with crops & hotspots

Global site settings

Prebuilt Astro integration

Markdown ↔ Sanity toggle

Lifetime access

Lifetime updates

Lifetime support

When you purchase the template you get access to a very permissive license that you can read from here:

If you have any questions do not hesitate to reach out on:

Twitter: @Mike_Andreuzza or @lexingtonthemes

Email: michael@lexingtonthemes.com

Thank you so much for reading and showing interest on this template, if you need more templates, a bundle that includes all the templates, free updates is also offered on Lexington Themes.