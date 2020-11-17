JSON bulk upload desk tool

Henrique Doro
Sanity user & community member turned employee 😊 (Applications Engineer)
Bulk upload documents to Sanity's database right from the studio
This plugin aims to help you when working with large chunks of data in Sanity by not requiring that you create documents through the interface or through a custom
@sanity/client instance in node (which means, no battling around with tokens!).
Simply run:
sanity install json-to-docs
If you want to enable this plugin in development environment only (strongly recommended), go to your root
sanity.json file and move
json-to-docs from the
plugins array into:
"env": { "development": { "plugins": [ ... "json-to-docs" ] } }
And there you go! Just access the tool from the studio menu, paste in your JSON file (can be either an array or object, but don't forget to include a
_type property to each document) and click "Create documents" 🎉
Currently, it only does one thing: gets any JSON you throw at it and uploads the document(s) to the configured dataset in the studio. However, there are a couple of things we'd like to add to it in the future:
Oh, the
JsonToDocs React component is a mess, sorry about that 🙃
sanity install json-to-docs
Sanity user & community member turned employee 😊 (Applications Engineer)
Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.Go to PortableText to Svelte
Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio.Go to AWS S3 media browser
Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studioGo to Better slug input
Show your editors how their page will look on Google and major social platforms in your documents' view.Go to Sanity social and SEO document preview