PortableText to Svelte

Portable Text renderer for Svelte

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Usage

npm i @portabletext/svelte -D

<script> import PortableText from '@portabletext/svelte' </script> <PortableText blocks={[ // Portable Text array ... ]} />

This is enough to get you set-up with basic block content with formatting and text styles. When working with images, custom styles, blocks & marks, though, you'll need to customize your renderer with serializers:

Customizing rendering

You can use the serializers prop to determine how the renderer should process each block, mark or style type.

<PortableText blocks={[ // Portable Text array ... ]} serializers={{ types: { // block-level components callout: Callout, // inline-level components userInfo: UserInfo }, marks: { absUrl: AbsoluteURL, // Overwrite default mark renderers strong: CustomStrong }, blockStyles: { normal: CustomParagraph, blockquote: Quote, // Re-using the same component across multiple styles h1: CustomHeading, h2: CustomHeading, h3: CustomHeading, // Swap only the list parts you need list_bullet: UnorderedListWrapper, list_number: OrderedListWrapper, listItem_bullet: ListItem, listItem_number: ListItem, // Custom user-defined style textCenter: CentralizedText } }} />

Example components from above:

<!-- UserInfo (block type) --> <script lang="ts"> import {session} from '$app/stores' import type {BlockProps} from '@portabletext/svelte' // Property custom blocks receive from @portabletext/svelte when redered export let portableText: BlockProps<{bold?: boolean}> $: userName = $session?.user?.name || 'person' </script> {#if portableText.block.bold} <strong>{userName}</strong> {:else} {userName} {/if}

<!-- AbsoluteURL (custom mark) --> <script lang="ts"> export let mark: {url?: string; newWindow?: boolean} = {} import type {MarkProps} from '@portabletext/svelte' // Property custom marks receive from @portabletext/svelte when redered export let portableText: MarkProps<{ url?: string newWindow?: boolean }> // Remember to make your variables reactive so that they can reflect prop changes // See: https://svelte.dev/docs#3_$_marks_a_statement_as_reactive $: mark = portableText.mark $: newWindow = mark.newWindow || false </script> {#if mark.url} <a href={mark.url} target={newWindow ? '_blank' : undefined}><slot /></a> {:else} <slot /> {/if}

📌 To keep in mind: Svelte's SSR mode seems to have issues with whitespace, where it does strip unnecessary space between components. Due to this, marks (formatting, links, etc.) some times are rendered incorrectly.

<!-- CustomHeading (blockStyle) --> <script lang="ts"> import type {BlockProps} from '@portabletext/svelte' export let portableText: BlockProps $: index = portableText.index $: blocks = portableText.blocks $: block = portableText.block $: style = block.style $: precededByHeading = ['h1', 'h2', 'h3', 'h4', 'h5'].includes(blocks[index - 1]?.style) $: anchorId = `heading-${block._key}` </script> <!-- If preceded by heading, have a higher margin top --> <div class="relative {precededByHeading ? 'mt-10' : 'mt-4'}" id={anchorId}> <a href="#{anchorId}"> <span class="sr-only">Link to this heading</span> 🔗 </a> {#if style === 'h1'} <h1 class="text-4xl font-black"><slot /></h1> {:else if style === 'h2'} <h2 class="text-3xl"><slot /></h2> {:else if style === 'h3'} <h2 class="text-xl"><slot /></h2> {:else} <h4 class="text-lg text-gray-600"><slot /></h4> {/if} </div>

The component above is also an example of how you can access blocks surrounding the current one for rule-based design.

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.