AWS S3 media browser

Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio. Is a flavor of sanity-plugin-external-dam.
Start by installing the plugin:
sanity install s3-dam
The rest of the work must be done inside AWS' console:
With these in hand, fill-in the plugin's configuration form where you'll fill in the bucket key (ex:
my-sanity-bucket), the bucket region (ex:
ap-south-1), the URL for both Lambda functions and an optional secret for validating input in functions.
I plan on recording a video tutorial going through the process in detail. Until then, reach out if you have questions 😉
Use the
s3-dam.media type in your fields. Examples:
{ name: "video", title: "Video (S3)", type: "s3-dam.media", options: { accept: "video/*", storeOriginalFilename: true, }, }, { name: "anyFile", title: "File (S3)", type: "s3-dam.media", options: { // Accept ANY file accept: "*", storeOriginalFilename: true, }, },
Refer to sanity-plugin-external-dam for those :)
