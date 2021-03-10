Sanity social and SEO document preview

Henrique Doro
Show your editors how their page will look on Google and major social platforms in your documents' view.
Start by running:
sanity install social-preview
Now go into your
deskStructure file and add the following (if you don't have structure builder settings, check out the official guide):
// deskStructure.js
import SocialPreview from 'part:social-preview/component'
export const getDefaultDocumentNode = ({ schemaType }) => {
// Add the social preview view only to those schema types that support it
if (['blog.post', 'marketing.page'].includes(schemaType)) {
return S.document().views([
S.view.form(),
S.view.component(SocialPreview()).title('Social & SEO'),
])
}
return S.document().views([S.view.form()])
}
This is going to get you a barebones starter, which you can customize by following the guide below.
This plugin tries to mimic Sanity's
preview behavior on list views, so you only have to customize it if your fields don't match the default choices below:
{
title: doc.title || '(page not yet named)',
description: doc.description || doc.metaDescription || doc.seoDescription,
siteUrl: 'https://example.com',
ogImage: doc.openGraphImage || doc.ogImage || doc.image,
slug: doc.slug?.current || doc.relativePath?.current,
}
If, for example, your description comes from
doc.meta.description and that's a block content, and you want to change your site's URL shown on cards, you can customize the view by doing so:
import SocialPreview from 'part:social-preview/component'
import { toPlainText } from 'part:social-preview/utils'
export const getDefaultDocumentNode = ({ schemaType }) => {
return S.document().views([
S.view.form(),
S.view
.component(
SocialPreview({
// Overwrite prepareFunction to pick the right fields
prepareFunction: (
{ title, meta } /* this object is the currently active document */,
) => ({
title,
description: toPlainText(meta?.description || []),
siteUrl: 'https://hdoro.dev',
}),
}),
)
.title('Social & SEO'),
])
}
You can also remove any individual previews:
S.view.component(
SocialPreview({
google: true,
facebook: false,
twitter: true,
linkedin: false,
}),
)
💡 Eventually I intend to make our lives easier by providing a
select object that works like Sanity's list preview, making it easier to overwrite fields without the need for a new
prepare function. In the meantime, feel free to copy the fallbackPrepare function from this repo.
Your custom
prepare function must return an object with the following:
interface PreparedPreview {
title: string
siteUrl: string
// ? denotes an optional prop
description?: string
ogImage?: {
// Regular SanityImage data structure
// other fields such as metadata can come in here, but asset is the only necessary
asset: {
_ref: string
_type: 'reference'
}
}
// Used by Google preview to render the full URL
// Note that this is a string, not an object (slug { current: string })
slug?: string
}
// And here are the props for the SocialPreview function
interface SocialPreview {
// Function you'll use to customize which props correspond to which
prepareFunction: (doc: GenericSanityDoc) => PreparedPreview | undefined
google?: boolean
twitter?: boolean
linkedin?: boolean
facebook?: boolean
}
As it stands, you can't customize styles. I've built this over a year ago and haven't revised the styles yet, so some previews are out of date such as those for Facebook. Feel free to contribute to a refresh, it only requires basic React and CSS knowledge 😄 (be aware that styles are messy though, I literally copied them from each site)
prepare is provided, meaning you have rewrite everything if you need to change a single field's name. Providing
select would fix this :)
Feel free to contribute with your PR, as long as you're respectful. Big thanks to @mornir for your help!
