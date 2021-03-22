Prefixed slug input

Henrique Doro
Consultant building on Sanity and teaching it since Feb. 2018
Henrique is located at Brazil
Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studio
npm i sanity-plugin-prefixed-slug
yarn add sanity-plugin-prefixed-slug@1.0.1
