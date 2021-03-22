Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →
Share your own plugin

Prefixed slug input

By Henrique Doro

Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studio

Install command

npm i sanity-plugin-prefixed-slug

v2 install command (deprecated)

yarn add sanity-plugin-prefixed-slug@1.0.1
Readme for Studio v2 version

Useful links

Contributor

Categorized in

Other plugins by author

PortableText to Svelte

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

AWS S3 media browser

Studio v2

Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio.

Henrique Doro