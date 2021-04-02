Display random document in the studio desk

This is a prime example of how you can achieve bespoke and effective UIs for your editors with Sanity's structure builder.

Notice how we have an async function as the child of the "Random Idea" list item: this allows us to fetch the _id of every idea from Sanity's API, then pick a random one and display a document view for that ( S.document().id(chosenId) ).

I've also recorded a video going through it and wrote about it a bit more in-depth in my blog, in case something is unclear or you want to dive deeper :)