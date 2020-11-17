Sanity snippets for VS Code

Henrique Doro
Sanity user & community member turned employee 😊 (Applications Engineer)
Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨
A set of useful snippets to speed up your Sanity.io development. I've been using some of these snippets for 2.5 years now, and they drastically increase my capacity to deliver fast and precisely, hope you enjoy 😊
Every snippets starts with either
sanity(...) or
groq(...), so you know they won't collide with your other snippets. They are enabled for Javascript & Typescript files, reach out if you need to enable them for other extensions.
sanitySchema): Create a simple schema for the CMS (document, object or image)
sanityFld): Add a field to a sanity object / document
sanityDesc): Add a custom description to a field, document or object
sanityOptional): Add a cue that a field is optional
sanityOptionalEncouraged): Add a cue that a field is optional, but encourage writing it
sanityTip): Add a tip as a field's description
sanityFieldset): Add fieldsets to a sanity object / document
sanityCollapse): Make a given object field collapsible to help editors scroll less through the document
sanityRequired): Make a given field required
sanityArrValidation): Validate an array field based on its length
sanityArrFld): Create a basic array field in Sanity
sanityObjFld): Create a basic object field in Sanity
sanityRefFld): Create a basic reference field in Sanity
sanityPreviewSelect): Add a basic preview with selection object in Sanity
sanityPreviewSelectPrepare): Add a preview with selection object and prepare function in Sanity
sanitySelect): Add a basic selection object for preview in Sanity
sanityPrepare): Add a prepare function for preview in Sanity
groqDraftConstraint): Constraint for groq queries to prevent or limit to drafted documents
sanityViewComponent): Add a view to a document with a React component
sanityDocList): Adds a listItem in your desk structure for custom document list. Perfect for filtering by document values or adding docs from multiple types
Feel free to contribute your snippets!
Your feedback is very much appreciated as long as it's respectful and inclusive :)
