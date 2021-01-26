OG Image generator asset source

Sanity Asset Source Plugin: og:image generation

Allow editors to easily create sharing images customized to their branding and show a preview of how the content will look on social media.

You can follow a video tutorial or read through the installing section below:

Installing

This plugin is not installable via sanity install because it requires extra configuration to work. Start by installing it through npm / yarn:

npm install sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage yarn install sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage

🚨 You need @sanity/core 2.2.0 or greater.

Adding it to image fields

import DefaultSource from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-source-default' ; import OgImageGenerator from 'sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage' ; { name : 'ogImage' , title : 'Social sharing image' , type : 'image' , options : { sources : [ DefaultSource , OgImageGenerator ] , } , }

👉 You'll definitely want to customize this plugin with your own image layouts. Refer to the customizing section for that.

You can also add it to all image fields by implementing part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-sources in your sanity.json :

"parts" : [ { "implements" : "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-sources" , "path" : "./parts/assetSources.js" } ]

import DefaultSource from 'part:@sanity/form-builder/input/image/asset-source-default' import OgImageGenerator from 'sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage' export default [ DefaultSource , OgImageGenerator ]

🚨 Be careful when using this method, as it'll add this asset source to all image fields, which is probably not what you want.

Adding it as a studio tool

If you want it to be accessible at all times to editors, then you can add it as a studio tool to be linked from the Sanity top navbar:

"parts" : [ { "implements" : "part:@sanity/base/tool" , "path" : "parts/sharingImageTool.js" } ]

import React from 'react' import { MediaEditor } from 'sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage' import TwitterImageLayout from './TwitterImageLayout' export default { name : 'sharing-image' , title : 'Generate image' , component : MediaEditor , }

💡 When used as a studio tool, generating an image will prompt users to download it instead of adding it to a document as there's no selected document. This makes for a very useful tool for generating images to post on Social media and similar.

These methods are going to get you a barebones starter, which you can customize by following the guide below.

Customizing

At the heart of this plugin we have layouts. Each layout defines how to transform a document into data, what fields editors should be able to edit and what React component to use to render the final image.

All the fields a layout can have are as follow:

type EditorLayout < Data = LayoutData > = { name : string title ? : string component ? : React . Component < Data > | React . FC < Data > prepare ? : ( document : SanityDocument ) => Data fields ? : { title : string description ? : string name : string type : SanityFieldTypes unsupportedError ? : string } [ ] dimensions ? : { width : number height : number } }

Creating a layout

Let's walk you through creating a simple blog post sharing image layout for Instagram. It shows the current author, title of the post, date of publication and an optional subtitle. Here's how we'd define it:

import React from 'react' import { Image } from 'sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage' export const blogPostInstagramLayout = { name : 'blogPostInstagram' , title : 'Blog post (Instagram)' , fields : [ { name : 'title' , type : 'string' , } , { name : 'subtitle' , description : '❓ Optional' , type : 'string' , } , { name : 'date' , type : 'string' , } , { name : 'authorImage' , title : "Author's image" , type : 'image' , unsupportedError : 'We get this automatically from the chosen author. Close this dialog and change it in the document to reflect it here.' , } , { name : 'authorName' , type : 'string' , } , ] , prepare : ( document ) => { return { title : document . title , subtitle : document . subtitle || document . excerpt , date : new Date ( document . _createdAt ? document . _createdAt : Date . now ( ) , ) . toLocaleDateString ( 'en' ) , authorImage : document . author ?. image , authorName : document . author ?. name , } } , dimensions : { width : 1080 , height : 1080 , } , component : ( { title , subtitle , date , authorImage , authorName } ) => ( < div > < h1 > { title || 'Please insert a title' } < / h1 > { subtitle && < h2 > { subtitle } < / h2 > } { date && < div > { date } < / div > } { authorImage && authorName && ( < div style = { { display : 'flex' , alignItems : 'center' } } > < Image image = { authorImage } width = { 100 } / > { authorName } < / div > ) } < / div > ) , }

🔁 To recap, above:

we define the form which editors can use to customize their images

add a prepare function which gets the current document and generates the initial layout data only applicable to asset sources, feel free to skip this for tools as there we don't have a selected document.

specify our Instagram post dimensions (1080x1080px)

and finish by adding a React component to render the resulting data

Adding a custom layout to your generator

In the Installing section above we added this plugin's default export - now we'll customize it. Let's use the initial example of adding it to an image field:

import React from 'react' import { MediaEditor } from 'sanity-plugin-asset-source-ogimage' ; import { blogPostInstagramLayout } from './blogPostInstagramLayout' import { blogPostTwitterLayout } from './blogPostTwitterLayout' { name : 'ogImage' , title : 'Social sharing image' , type : 'image' , options : { sources : [ { name : 'sharing-image' , title : 'Generate sharing image' , component : ( props ) => ( < MediaEditor { ... props } layouts = { [ blogPostInstagramLayout , blogPostTwitterLayout , ] } dialog = { { title : 'Create sharing image' , } } / > ) , icon : ( ) => < div > 🎨 < / div > , } ] , } , }

Refer to Example Layouts below for inspiration 😀

Changing dialog labels

If you're building a non-english studio or just want to customize your wording, you can pass a dialog object to MediaEditor with the following:

interface DialogLabels { title ? : string finishCta ? : string ariaClose ? : string }

In practice:

< MediaEditor { ... props } dialog = { { title : 'Generate art' , finishCta : 'Blow their minds!' , } } />

Example layouts

Refer to src/testLayouts for layout examples you can learn from.

Here's a list of ideas for inspiration:

Use some generative art or random element placement to create unique images every time users load your layout. You could use something like tsparticles for that

or random element placement to create unique images every time users load your layout. Query a weather API to style your card differently based on what's going on in your editor's location

Provide the same layout in 2 different dimensions - one for square social media images and one for landscape. Then, have 2 ogImage fields in your document, each pointing to one of these layouts.

Known limits

This plugin uses the excellent html-to-image package to render a base64 PNG string out of the DOM element created by your layouts. It does that by converting the result to an SVG, which gets rendered into a <canvas> element which, finally, the browser can handle and download.

It's a cumbersome process where many things can go wrong, so here are some things to watch out for:

<iframe> content doesn't go into the final picture

content doesn't go into the final picture A huge DOM tree with a super complex layout will fail

Web fonts are tricky and may slow down the rendering process. It's recommended to use local fonts instead of served over Typekit, Google Fonts or similar.

Animations are, well, pointless

<canvas> element may be problematic

Querying all images generated by this plugin

Based on my experience, it's often the case that editors use the plugin to generate an image only to replace it later, leaving the generated image unused.

That's intentional, as we're giving them the option to quickly get something generic that is good enough for the majority of use cases, but also allowing for replacing them later with a bespoke image.

However, this quickly amounts to a bunch of unused image files which pollute our search and increase our monthly costs (not to mention the energy cost of keeping those in store!). To deal with that, you can run the following query to find all those unused ones and delete them using Sanity's CLI.

{ "all" : * [ _type == "sanity.imageAsset" && source.name == "asset-source-ogimage" ] { _id, _createdAt, url, }, "inUse" : * [ _type == "sanity.imageAsset" && source.name == "asset-source-ogimage" && count(*[ references (^._id)]) > 0 ] { _id, _createdAt, url, }, "unused-delete-me" : * [ _type == "sanity.imageAsset" && source.name == "asset-source-ogimage" && count(*[ references (^._id)]) <= 0 ] { _id, _createdAt, url, },

Brain dump of ideas for the future

Image, date and array inputs (probably using @sanity/core/form-builder)

Checkbox & radio version for string inputs

Let editors know when the image is bigger than their screens and ask them to zoom-out

Help layout authors with helper functions such as clampFontSize

Dealing with references as it stands, the prepare function needs to be sync, but if we make it async we can then allow developers to query references There may be another way, look into how Sanity core deals with the select object

Debug Switch component You have to click it twice every time you want to change it

Allow for customizing images' asset data (such as using a descriptive originalFileName )

) Hook into image generation process for hitting APIs or changing other documents with the image selected.

Hook for disabling generation to allow for querying APIs in layouts

Multi-dimension layouts that keep the same data and form but allow for triggering dimensions. Ideal for the same layout used across IG, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, etc.

Fix TS types not being carried over with the npm package

Should @sanity/ui & styled-components be peerDependencies?

Ideas from the community

Between parenthesis is the Twitch username of who suggested these:

Name badges (geoffjball)

Meme generator (anniepen)

presentations (rennehir)

ads for for marketing teams (kevpedia)

product builder with layers (brentrobbins)

certificates of completion (geoffjball)

instagram stories (lennart_gastler)

Google Streets map to render an address (brentrobbins)

3D models with WebGL (locheed_83)

Contributing

As long as you are respectful, feel free to chime in with ideas, bug reports, feature requests and PRs 😊

Oh, and do submit screenshots of your layouts! This way we can help others with inspiration - let's help our editors rock o/