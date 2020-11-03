Metalsmith to Sanity

metalsmith-sanity

📌 Simple plugin to import data from Sanity and inject it in the files array of Metalsmith

yarn add -D metalsmith-sanity npm i -D metalsmith-sanity

Usage

Add the plugin to the metalsmith instance at the highest position possible:

const Metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithSanity = require ( 'metalsmith-sanity' ) const isProduction = process . env . NODE_ENV === 'production' const metalsmith = Metalsmith ( __dirname ) . source ( './source' ) . destination ( './public' ) . use ( metalsmithSanity ( { clientConfig : { projectId : 'pfntyadl' , dataset : 'production' , token : isProduction ? undefined : '812387sdafk920831ifdslkj9230dsif' , useCdn : true } , filesKey : 'data.json' , useCache : ! isProduction , cacheFilePath : './.cache/cached-data.json' } ) ) . build ( err => { if ( err ) { console . error ( err ) throw err } } )

Quick tip

I highly encourage you to use groq.js as a means for accessing the data before passing it into templates instead of trying to process it through plain JS methods. It's going to save you tons of time and headaches 😉

Quick example:

metalsmith . use ( metalsmithSanity ( { } ) ) . use ( layoutRenderer ) import { parse , evaluate } from 'groq-js' module . exports = ( files , metalsmith , done ) => { const sanityData = files [ 'sanity.json' ] const postsQuery = ` *[_type == 'post']{ category->{name}, ... } ` const postsTree = parse ( postsQuery ) const allPosts = await evaluate ( postsTree , { documents : sanityData } ) . get ( ) for ( const post of allPosts ) { files [ ` ${ post . slug . current } /index.html ` ] = { contents : Buffer . from ( postTemplate ( post ) ) } } }

If we were to go through the sanityData array above and manually expand each post.category reference, we'd have something like:

const allPosts = sanityData . map ( doc => { if ( doc . _type !== 'post' ) { return doc } return { ... doc , category : sanityData . find ( possibleCategory => possibleCategory . _id === doc . category . _ref ) } } )

Not too hard, right? Now imagine doing this sort of manual operations to data with 10+ types of documents and thousands of entries? Believe me, it's not fun! GROQ solves all this and more, and it's easier to learn and even more powerful than GraphQL for this sorts of operations! If in doubt, feel free to reach me on Twitter.