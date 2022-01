Go to Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed

Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations.

Go to Delete unused assets

Script to find and delete unused assets in a dataset

Go to Convert quotation marks for Portable Text

Script to convert quotation marks in Portable Text blocks

Go to Portable Text to Plain Text

A small help function to convert Portable Text blocks to plain text

Go to Sanipack

Go to Mikkeller Beer Celebration

Mobile app and website for the Mikkeller Beer Celebration (MBCC) craft beer festival, with user-contributed beer ratings, news and Untappd integration.

Go to PåTapp.no

Shows beers currently on tap at craft beer bars in the Norwegian cities of Oslo, Bergen, Sandnes and Stavanger.

Go to Gatsby Portfolio

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Blog with Gatsby

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Blog with Gridsome

The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io.

Official (made by Sanity team)

How to store user-generated content - Guide

Official (made by Sanity team)

Learn how to use serverless functions to update content in your Sanity.io dataset!

Go to How to store user-generated content