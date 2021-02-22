Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Script to find and delete unused assets in a dataset
// This script will find and delete all assets that are not
// referenced (in use) by other documents. Sometimes refered
// to as "orphaned" assets.
//
// Place this script somewhere and run it through
// `sanity exec <script-filename.js> --with-user-token`
/* eslint-disable no-console */
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
const query = `
*[ _type in ["sanity.imageAsset", "sanity.fileAsset"] ]
{_id, "refs": count(*[ references(^._id) ])}
[ refs == 0 ]
._id
`
client
.fetch(query)
.then(ids => {
if (!ids.length) {
console.log('No assets to delete')
return true
}
console.log(`Deleting ${ids.length} assets`)
return ids
.reduce((trx, id) => trx.delete(id), client.transaction())
.commit()
.then(() => console.log('Done!'))
})
.catch(err => {
if (err.message.includes('Insufficient permissions')) {
console.error(err.message)
console.error('Did you forget to pass `--with-user-token`?')
} else {
console.error(err.stack)
}
})
This script can be run with
sanity exec deleteUnusedAssets.js --with-user-token. It uses a GROQ query to count all incoming references to assets documents and filter out those referred to in another document. It takes the returned array of
_ids and builds a transaction of deletions.
It can be wise to export your dataset before running this script since it deletes data.
