Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed

The Sanity Studio runs as a single-page app, so users don't get the latest version every time they change “pages”. Instead, when you deploy changes to the Sanity Studio (e.g. when you run `sanity deploy`) your editors need to refresh their browser or they'll be working on an outdated version that might include different fields, validations, or types, creating inconsistent data that can lead to bugs.

To ameliorate this, drop the contents of `bundleChecker.js` into your Studio and configure it to your `sanity.json` under the `parts` array and your Studio will now make periodic checks (set to once every 60 seconds by default) to see if there are any changes to your Studio code available. If so, it'll prompt the user to refresh.