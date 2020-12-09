Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Corey Ward

Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma

corey@hey.com
Austin, Texas, US
Joined: May 2019
Senior Web Developer
Available for work

Contributions

Sanity Pills
Tool

A collection of utilities formulated to provide positive experiences in the Sanity Studio.

Corey Ward

Figma
Made with Sanity

Website and blog for Figma

Corey Ward

Figma Config
Made with Sanity

Featured

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed
Schema

Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations.

WorldQuant University
Made with Sanity

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

React Portable Text
Tool

An easy way to render Portable Text block content in React applications.

Corey Ward

Portable Text Validator
Schema

Generate a custom validator function for Portable Text fields using built-in routines

Corey Ward

Takeout Tracker
Made with Sanity

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.

gatsby-plugin-sanity-image
Tool

Easily leverage the power of Sanity's image API from React-based environments like Gatsby.

Corey Ward

Secondmind
Made with Sanity

JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others)

Corey Ward

About Corey

I'm a senior-level multi-disciplinary, full-stack designer and developer working in service of marketing.

Most of my clients have an established development team, but those resources are locked up working on product, leaving the marketing and growth teams to either self-serve or outsource to firms. I offer an alternative, providing the consideration and availability of an employee on an hourly, ongoing basis.

Expertise