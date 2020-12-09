Sanity Pills - Tool A collection of utilities formulated to provide positive experiences in the Sanity Studio. Corey Ward Go to Sanity Pills

Figma - Made with Sanity Website and blog for Figma Corey Ward Go to Figma

Figma Config - Made with Sanity Featured contribution Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma. Corey Ward Go to Figma Config

Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed - Schema Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations. Go to Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed

WorldQuant University - Made with Sanity Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news. Go to WorldQuant University

React Portable Text - Tool An easy way to render Portable Text block content in React applications. Corey Ward Go to React Portable Text

Portable Text Validator - Schema Generate a custom validator function for Portable Text fields using built-in routines Corey Ward Go to Portable Text Validator

Takeout Tracker - Made with Sanity We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps. Go to Takeout Tracker

gatsby-plugin-sanity-image - Tool Easily leverage the power of Sanity's image API from React-based environments like Gatsby. Corey Ward Go to gatsby-plugin-sanity-image