Create a Singleton Document Type in Sanity V3
This guide will go over the three APIs you have to configure to create a singleton document type in the Sanity Studio in v3. This includes preventing users from creating new instances from the global creation menu, showing the document in the desk structure without a list, and removing document actions like “duplicate” and “delete” that can cause issues.
Configuring these areas requires three separate APIs/features, but conveniently, all of them can be configured in the
sanity.config.js file.
Here is a simple but complete example showing the configuration for a singleton
settings document:
import { defineConfig } from "sanity"
import { deskTool } from "sanity/desk"
import { visionTool } from "@sanity/vision"
import { schemaTypes } from "./schemas"
// Define the actions that should be available for singleton documents
const singletonActions = new Set(["publish", "discardChanges", "restore"])
// Define the singleton document types
const singletonTypes = new Set(["settings"])
export default defineConfig({
name: "default",
title: "Your Awesome CMS",
projectId: "xxxyyyzzz",
dataset: "production",
plugins: [
deskTool({
structure: (S) =>
S.list()
.title("Content")
.items([
// Our singleton type has a list item with a custom child
S.listItem()
.title("Settings")
.id("settings")
.child(
// Instead of rendering a list of documents, we render a single
// document, specifying the `documentId` manually to ensure
// that we're editing the single instance of the document
S.document()
.schemaType("settings")
.documentId("settings")
),
// Regular document types
S.documentTypeListItem("blogPost").title("Blog Posts"),
S.documentTypeListItem("author").title("Authors"),
]),
}),
visionTool(),
],
schema: {
types: schemaTypes,
// Filter out singleton types from the global “New document” menu options
templates: (templates) =>
templates.filter(({ schemaType }) => !singletonTypes.has(schemaType)),
},
document: {
// For singleton types, filter out actions that are not explicitly included
// in the `singletonActions` list defined above
actions: (input, context) =>
singletonTypes.has(context.schemaType)
? input.filter(({ action }) => action && singletonActions.has(action))
: input,
},
})
Gotcha
Since this process disables the UI for creating a new instance of your singleton document, you'll want to create the document before adding it to the
singletonTypes set.
Defining the actions for singleton documents
// Define the actions that should be available for singleton documents
const singletonActions = new Set(["publish", "discardChanges", "restore"])
The first step in configuring a singleton document type is to define the actions that should be available for singleton documents. This is done by creating a new
Set and adding the desired actions as strings. In the provided example, the
singletonActions set includes the actions
"publish",
"discardChanges", and
"restore". If you have customized your document actions, you may want to add one or more of your custom actions to this list, too.
Defining the singleton document types
// Define the singleton document types
const singletonTypes = new Set(["settings"])
The next step is to define which document types should be treated as singletons. This is done by creating a new set and adding the desired document types as strings. In the provided example, the
singletonTypes set includes the document type
"settings". If you have more than one type of document that should be treated as a singleton, you would add each of them here.
The Sanity Studio's "desk" is the main interface for editing documents, and it's necessary to configure it to properly display singleton document types. This is done using the
deskTool function and the
structure property. In the provided example, the
listItem child is being passed a document editor view configured with the
documentId manually to control the document shown when an editor clicks on the “Settings” list item.
// Our singleton type has a list item with a custom child
S.listItem()
.title("Settings")
.id("settings")
.child(
// Instead of rendering a list of documents, we render a single
// document, specifying the `documentId` manually to ensure
// that we're editing the single instance of the document
S.document()
.schemaType("settings")
.documentId("settings")
)
For more on how this works, see the Structure Builder Reference documentation.
To prevent users from creating new instances of singleton document types from the global creation menu, the
templates property is used to filter out the singleton types. In the provided example, the
templates property is passed a callback function that filters out any templates with a schemaType that matches an item in the
singletonTypes set.
Learn more about this part of the Initial Value Templates API here.
Finally, to remove document actions such as "duplicate" and "delete" that may cause issues with singleton document types, the
document property is used to filter out actions that are not explicitly included in the
singletonActions set. In the provided example, the
actions property is passed a callback function that filters out any actions that are not in the
singletonActions set for documents with a schemaType that matches an item in the
singletonTypes set.
That's all that is required to create singleton document types in Sanity Studio v3! Setting up
singletonActions and
singletonTypes up front makes the process of adding new singleton type documents easy, but as a bonus, a simple function can be used to abstract the
listItem definition to reduce verbosity!
const singletonListItem = (
S: StructureBuilder,
typeName: string,
title?: string
) =>
S.listItem()
.title(title || typeName)
.id(typeName)
.child(S.document().schemaType(typeName).documentId(typeName))
// example usage:
S.list()
.items([
singletonListItem(S, "settings", "Settings")
.icon(RiSettingsLine),
])