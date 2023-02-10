How to Edit Sanity Documents in Your $EDITOR of Choice

By Corey Ward

As developers, it's working inside of the Sanity Studio, sometimes it's useful to be able to eject from the Studio Editor UI and access the JSON document directly in a text editor like VSCode. Whether it's to remove or reformat a document or two to match an updated schema, work around an error in a component, or even to copy/paste fields, objects, and arrays around between documents as a bit of a manual-migration, being able to quickly load and modify documents becomes a bit of a superpower.

While the Sanity CLI supports this natively, the syntax isn't always easy to remember, especially with the various flags required to make the process as straightforward as possible. Instead, I prefer to have a single, easy to remember command to edit a document. That's what I'm going to walk you through setting up in this guide. By the end, you'll be able to run yarn edit <document-id> to open any document in your project in VSCode or your favorite editor, make changes, close the file, and the Sanity CLI will update the live document.

Let's get started!