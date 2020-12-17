Takeout Tracker

Corey Ward
Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma
Corey is located at Austin, Texas, US
Visit Corey Ward's profile
We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.
Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma
Web developer
Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.Go to Figma Config
E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)Go to Lost Generation
Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.Go to Skyloom
Website for an Austin, TX-based law firmGo to Huggins Reddien LLP