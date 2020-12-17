Pricing update: Free users
Takeout Tracker

By Corey Ward & Fannie Gunton

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.

Homepage showing curated lists
Card view of restaurants
Detail view for restaurant when showing on map

