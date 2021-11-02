Fannie Gunton
Web developer
Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.
Landing page with technical overview for Skyloom, a satellite-based internet & data services provider. Built with scalable component system so that the future, more fleshed-out version of the site can be built easily on top of this existing framework. With Sanity, the Marketing team can easily manage their own copy for the site as they test campaign language.
E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)Go to Lost Generation
Website for an Austin, TX-based law firmGo to Huggins Reddien LLP
Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.Go to WorldQuant University
We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.Go to Takeout Tracker