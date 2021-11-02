Pricing update: Free users
Skyloom

By Fannie Gunton

Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.

Landing page with technical overview for Skyloom, a satellite-based internet & data services provider. Built with scalable component system so that the future, more fleshed-out version of the site can be built easily on top of this existing framework. With Sanity, the Marketing team can easily manage their own copy for the site as they test campaign language.

Lost Generation

E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)

Fannie Gunton

WorldQuant University

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

Takeout Tracker

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.