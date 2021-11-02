Fannie Gunton
Web developer
E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)
This is a personal project, and so, it includes more experimentation than a client project usually allows. It connects to the Shopify headless client, and so the customer never has to leave the site to make a purchase. Sanity is used to manage products for the site. Framer motion was used to animate the product listings.
Due to the fact that Lost Generation is entirely my own (brand, products, and website), the site undergoes frequent changes. It's a living code playground.
Web developer
Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.Go to Skyloom
Website for an Austin, TX-based law firmGo to Huggins Reddien LLP
Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.Go to WorldQuant University
We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.Go to Takeout Tracker