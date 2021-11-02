This is a personal project, and so, it includes more experimentation than a client project usually allows. It connects to the Shopify headless client, and so the customer never has to leave the site to make a purchase. Sanity is used to manage products for the site. Framer motion was used to animate the product listings.

Due to the fact that Lost Generation is entirely my own (brand, products, and website), the site undergoes frequent changes. It's a living code playground.