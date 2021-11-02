Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Lost Generation

By Fannie Gunton

E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)

Project Shots

About the project

This is a personal project, and so, it includes more experimentation than a client project usually allows. It connects to the Shopify headless client, and so the customer never has to leave the site to make a purchase. Sanity is used to manage products for the site. Framer motion was used to animate the product listings.

Due to the fact that Lost Generation is entirely my own (brand, products, and website), the site undergoes frequent changes. It's a living code playground.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Skyloom

Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.

Fannie Gunton

WorldQuant University

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

Takeout Tracker

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.