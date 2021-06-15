Huggins Reddien LLP

Fannie Gunton
Web developer
Website for an Austin, TX-based law firm
This is a website for an Austin, TX-based law firm. The project was a port from a Ruby-On-Rails app with hardcoded data to a Gatsby app with data maintained in the Sanity Studio. As this law office does not have a developer or other high-level technical role on-staff, the desire was to build their custom CMS so that anyone from their office could manage and maintain all content on the site. It is straightforward and simple to use.
E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)Go to Lost Generation
Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.Go to Skyloom
Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.Go to WorldQuant University
We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.Go to Takeout Tracker