Huggins Reddien LLP

This is a website for an Austin, TX-based law firm. The project was a port from a Ruby-On-Rails app with hardcoded data to a Gatsby app with data maintained in the Sanity Studio. As this law office does not have a developer or other high-level technical role on-staff, the desire was to build their custom CMS so that anyone from their office could manage and maintain all content on the site. It is straightforward and simple to use.