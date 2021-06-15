Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Huggins Reddien LLP

By Fannie Gunton

Website for an Austin, TX-based law firm

Project Shots

Example of a page detailing law topics handled by this practice. The challenge was the build modularly while still capturing the specific design details for each page.
Team grid data is maintained in Sanity, and is built so that a non-technical person from the law office can maintain their own staff presence on the website while still maintaining basics such as consistency in elements sizing and sorting team members correctly. The grid is responsive and readable on all devices and screens.
Each team member's information is maintained in the Sanity Studio. Social media icons display when in use, and don't when not. Again, the studio and code were written so that someone non-technical in the law office could easily maintain the site without accidentally leaving someone's profile looking off or broken. The rest of the team grid fills the bottom of the page to easily click through profiles without having to go back to the main grid each time.
Client list is also maintained in the Sanity Studio which allows the law office to add or remove clients as desired, or even update client logos as needed. The grid is responsive and readable on all devices and screens.

About the project

This is a website for an Austin, TX-based law firm. The project was a port from a Ruby-On-Rails app with hardcoded data to a Gatsby app with data maintained in the Sanity Studio. As this law office does not have a developer or other high-level technical role on-staff, the desire was to build their custom CMS so that anyone from their office could manage and maintain all content on the site. It is straightforward and simple to use.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Lost Generation

E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)

Fannie Gunton

Skyloom

Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.

Fannie Gunton

WorldQuant University

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

Takeout Tracker

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.