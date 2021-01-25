Lost Generation - Made with Sanity
E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)Go to Lost Generation
Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.Go to Skyloom
Website for an Austin, TX-based law firmGo to Huggins Reddien LLP
Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.Go to WorldQuant University
We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.Go to Takeout Tracker
Hi! I'm a freelance web developer and occasional web designer. I'm self-taught and relatively new to this space, but with a long background in big projects, tech, design, and finding a way to take what we've got and make it all work. I use Gatsby and Sanity together for all of my ground-up projects.
Outside of work & code, I try to find ways to create, learn, and share. This includes a leatherworking side hustle, writing, photography, quilting, cats, and home improvements. I also make a great margarita!