Fannie Gunton

Web developer

fangs@hey.com
Austin, TX, USA
Joined: January 2020
Web Developer
Freelance

Contributions

Lost Generation
Made with Sanity

E-commerce site for small, local leather goods brand (read: it's my side hustle site)

Fannie Gunton

Skyloom
Made with Sanity

Landing page for Skyloom, a satellite internet company.

Fannie Gunton

WorldQuant University
Made with Sanity

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

Takeout Tracker
Made with Sanity

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.

About Fannie

Hi! I'm a freelance web developer and occasional web designer. I'm self-taught and relatively new to this space, but with a long background in big projects, tech, design, and finding a way to take what we've got and make it all work. I use Gatsby and Sanity together for all of my ground-up projects.

Outside of work & code, I try to find ways to create, learn, and share. This includes a leatherworking side hustle, writing, photography, quilting, cats, and home improvements. I also make a great margarita!

Expertise