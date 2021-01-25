Hi! I'm a freelance web developer and occasional web designer. I'm self-taught and relatively new to this space, but with a long background in big projects, tech, design, and finding a way to take what we've got and make it all work. I use Gatsby and Sanity together for all of my ground-up projects.

Outside of work & code, I try to find ways to create, learn, and share. This includes a leatherworking side hustle, writing, photography, quilting, cats, and home improvements. I also make a great margarita!