Secondmind

Corey Ward
Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma
Corey is located at Austin, Texas, US
Visit Corey Ward's profile
JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others)
Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma
Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.Go to Figma Config
Website and blog for FigmaGo to Figma
Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.Go to WorldQuant University
We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.Go to Takeout Tracker