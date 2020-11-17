Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Secondmind

By Corey Ward

JAMStack website leveraging Gatsby, Sanity, Netlify, React, Framer Motion, and Emotion (among others)

Project Shots

Article cluster with filters and search
Dark mode article page

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Figma Config

Featured

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

WorldQuant University

Website for WorldQuant University. Site contains information about the organization and programs offered, ability to apply, and a regular blog for WQU-related news.

Takeout Tracker

We keep track of Austin, TX restaurants open during the covid-19 health crisis. Please patronize them, tip well, and be patient and understanding about any shortages or mishaps.