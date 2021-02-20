Corey Ward
Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma
An easy way to render Portable Text block content in React applications.
yarn add react-portable-text
import PortableText from "react-portable-text"
const YourComponent = ({ portableTextContent }) => (
<div>
<PortableText
// Pass in block content straight from Sanity.io
content={portableTextContent}
// Optionally override marks, decorators, blocks, etc. in a flat
// structure without doing any gymnastics
serializers={{
h1: props => <h1 style={{ color: "red" }} {...props} />
li: ({ children }) => <li className="special-list-item">{children}</li>,
someCustomType: YourComponent,
}}
/>
</div>
)
I found it difficult to create abstractions on top of
@sanity/block-content-to-react.
Remembering whether a serializer needed to be codified as a
type, a
mark, or
as something under
block was challenging, and the special treatment for lists
and list items was confusing. Further, the props being wrapped in an object
under the
node property, or extraneous props for
mark types meant I was
creating intermediate component types just to avoid passing invalid props to the
React elements (otherwise they render in the DOM).
React Portable Text uses
@sanity/block-content-to-react under the hood, but
maps each of these types to the correct place in the serializers for you and
normalizing props to match the fields supplied by users in your Sanity Studio,
simplifying the cognitive load required to author new ones.
React Portable Text maps the following types explicitly, and treats all other
properties of the
serializers object as custom types. Custom types are used
for both
type and
block blocks (i.e. custom marks as well as custom
block-level insertion types).
| Serializer | Notes |
| ------------ | -------------------------------------- |
| Marks |
|
link | All
link marks used for anchor links |
|
strong | Bold/strong text |
|
em | Emphasized/italic text |
|
underline | Underlined text |
|
del | Text with strikethrough styles |
|
code | Inline text with
code styling |
| Lists |
|
ul | Unordered lists |
|
ol | Ordered lists |
|
li | List items for any type of list |
| Blocks |
|
h1 | Heading level 1 |
|
h2 | Heading level 2 |
|
h3 | Heading level 3 |
|
h4 | Heading level 4 |
|
h5 | Heading level 5 |
|
h6 | Heading level 6 |
|
blockquote | Blockquote styles |
Additional props are passed through to
@sanity/block-content-to-react, so if
you want to configure
imageOptions or set the
projectId and
dataset
options you can just pass them directly to React Portable Text:
<PortableText
content={blockContent}
projectId={process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID}
dataset={process.env.SANITY_DATASET}
/>
As a bonus,
react-portable-text offers a function that will render your
portable text content to a plaintext string. This is often useful for previews
and such in the Studio and for ancillary uses of content in contexts where
formatting is not supported (e.g. calendar invite descriptions, meta tags,
etc.).
import { blockContentToPlainText } from "react-portable-text"
const MetaDescription = ({ content }) => (
<meta name="description" content={blockContentToPlainText(content)} />
)
Did I miss something? Is something not compatible with your setup? Open an issue with details, and if possible, a CodeSandbox reproduction. Pull requests are also welcomed!
