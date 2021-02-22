Convert quotation marks for Portable Text

Espen Hovlandsdal
Script to convert quotation marks in Portable Text blocks
const defaults = {open: '«', close: '»', find: '"'}
module.exports = function convertQuotationMarks(blocks, chars = defaults) {
const characters = chars === defaults ? defaults : Object.assign({}, defaults, chars)
const find = characters.find.replace(/([?!${}*:()|=^[\]/\\.+])/g, '\\$1')
const pattern = new RegExp(find, 'g')
return blocks.map(block => {
if (block._type !== 'block' || !block.children) {
return block
}
let isOpen = false
const children = block.children.map(child => {
if (child._type !== 'span' || !child.text) {
return child
}
const text = child.text.replace(pattern, () => {
const char = isOpen ? characters.close : characters.open
isOpen = !isOpen
return char
})
return Object.assign({}, child, {text})
})
return Object.assign({}, block, {children})
})
}
This script convert quotation marks in top-level Portable Text blocks. Define open and closing quotation marks and the character you want to change from in the
defaults object.
