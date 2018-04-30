PHP API client

Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
PHP library for the Sanity API
sanity-php requires PHP >= 5.6, with the
json module installed.
You can install the library via Composer. Run the following command:
composer require sanity/sanity-php
To use the library, use Composer's autoload:
require_once 'vendor/autoload.php';
use Sanity\Client as SanityClient;
$client = new SanityClient([
'projectId' => 'your-project-id',
'dataset' => 'your-dataset-name',
// Whether or not to use the API CDN for queries. Default is false.
'useCdn' => true,
// If you are starting a new project, using the current UTC date is usually
// a good idea. See "Specifying API version" section for more details
'apiVersion' => '2019-01-29',
]);
$client = new SanityClient([
'projectId' => 'your-project-id',
'dataset' => 'your-dataset-name',
'useCdn' => false,
'apiVersion' => '2019-01-29',
// Note that you cannot combine a token with the `useCdn` option set to true,
// as authenticated requests cannot be cached
'token' => 'sanity-auth-token',
]);
Sanity uses ISO dates (YYYY-MM-DD) in UTC timezone for versioning. The explanation for this can be found in the documentation
In general, unless you know what API version you want to use, you'll want to set it to todays UTC date. By doing this, you'll get all the latest bugfixes and features, while preventing any timezone confusion and locking the API to prevent breaking changes.
Note: Do not be tempted to use a dynamic value for the
apiVersion. The whole reason for setting a static value is to prevent unexpected, breaking changes.
In future versions, specifying an API version will be required. For now, to maintain backwards compatiblity, not specifying a version will trigger a deprecation warning and fall back to using
v1.
$document = $client->getDocument('someDocumentId');
$results = $client->fetch(
'*[_type == $type][0...3]', // Query
['type' => 'product'] // Params (optional)
);
foreach ($product in $results) {
echo $product['title'] . '\n';
}
See the query documentation for more information on how to write queries.
$doc = [
'_type' => 'bike',
'name' => 'Bengler Tandem Extraordinaire',
'seats' => 2,
];
$newDocument = $client->create($doc);
echo 'Bike was created, document ID is ' . $newDocument['_id'];
This creates a new document with the given properties. It must contain a
_type attribute, and may contain a
_id attribute. If an ID is specified and a document with that ID already exist, the mutation will fail. If an ID is not specified, it will be auto-generated and is included in the returned document.
As noted above, if you include an
_id property when calling
create() and a document with this ID already exists, it will fail. If you instead want to ignore the create operation if it exists, you can use
createIfNotExists(). It takes the same arguments as
create(), the only difference being that it requires an
_id attribute.
$doc = [
'_id' => 'my-document-id',
'_type' => 'bike',
'name' => 'Amazing bike',
'seats' => 3,
];
$newDocument = $client->createIfNotExists($doc);
If you don't care whether or not a document exists already and just want to replace it, you can use the
createOrReplace() method.
$doc = [
'_id' => 'my-document-id',
'_type' => 'bike',
'name' => 'Amazing bike',
'seats' => 3,
];
$newDocument = $client->createOrReplace($doc);
use Sanity\Exception\BaseException;
try {
$updatedBike = $client
->patch('bike-123') // Document ID to patch
->set(['inStock' => false]) // Shallow merge
->inc(['numSold' => 1]) // Increment field by count
->commit(); // Perform the patch and return the modified document
} catch (BaseException $error) {
echo 'Oh no, the update failed: ';
var_dump($error);
}
Todo: Document all patch operations
use Sanity\Exception\BaseException;
try {
$client->delete('bike-123');
} catch (BaseException $error) {
echo 'Delete failed: ';
var_dump($error);
}
$namePatch = $client->patch('bike-310')->set(['name' => 'A Bike To Go']);
try {
$client->transaction()
->create(['name' => 'Bengler Tandem Extraordinaire', 'seats' => 2])
->delete('bike-123')
->patch($namePatch)
->commit();
echo 'A whole lot of stuff just happened!';
} catch (BaseException $error) {
echo 'Transaction failed:';
var_dump($error);
}
use Sanity\Patch;
use Sanity\Transaction;
// Patches:
$patch = new Patch('<documentId>');
$patch->inc(['count' => 1])->unset(['visits']);
$client->mutate($patch);
// Transactions:
$transaction = new Transaction();
$transaction
->create(['_id' => '123', 'name' => 'FooBike'])
->delete('someDocId');
$client->mutate($transaction);
An important note on this approach is that you cannot call
commit() on transactions or patches instantiated this way, instead you have to pass them to
client.mutate().
$config = $client->config();
echo $config['dataset'];
$client->config(['dataset' => 'newDataset']);
The new configuration will be merged with the existing, so you only need to pass the options you want to modify.
When you use the block editor in Sanity, it produces a structured array structure that you can use to render the content on any platform you might want. In PHP, a common output format is HTML. To make the transformation from the array structure to HTML simpler, we include a helper class for this within the library.
If your content only contains the basic, built-in block types, you can get rendered HTML like this:
use Sanity\BlockContent;
$document = $client->getDocument('some-doc');
$article = $document['article']; // The field that contains your block content
$html = BlockContent::toHtml($article, [
'projectId' => 'abc123',
'dataset' => 'bikeshop',
'imageOptions' => ['w' => 320, 'h' => 240]
]);
If you have some custom types, or would like to customize the rendering, you may pass an associative array of serializers:
$html = BlockContent::toHtml($article, [
'serializers' => [
'listItem' => function ($item, $parent, $htmlBuilder) {
return '<li class="my-list-item">' . implode('\n', $item['children']) . '</li>';
},
'geopoint' => function ($item) {
$attrs = $item['attributes']
$url = 'https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/place?key=someApiKey¢er='
$url .= $attrs['lat'] . ',' . $attrs['lng'];
return '<iframe class="geomap" src="' . $url . '" allowfullscreen></iframe>'
},
'pet' => function ($item, $parent, $htmlBuilder) {
return '<p class="pet">' . $htmlBuilder->escape($item['attributes']['name']) . '</p>';
}
]
]);
sanity-php follows the PSR-2 Coding Style Guide. Contributions are welcome, but must conform to this standard.
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE
