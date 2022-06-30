Espen Hovlandsdal
Use geo-related input types using Google Maps.
Plugin for Sanity Studio providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Google Maps.
In your studio folder, run:
sanity install @sanity/google-maps-input
Then add a valid Google Maps API key into
./example/config/@sanity/google-maps-input.json.
This plugin is available for Studio v3 and Studio v2.What are studio versions and which do I choose?
npm i @sanity/google-maps-input@studio-v3
sanity install @sanity/google-maps-input
