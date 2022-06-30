Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Google Maps input

Official
v3 Ready

By Espen Hovlandsdal

Use geo-related input types using Google Maps.

@sanity/google-maps-input

Plugin for Sanity Studio providing input handlers for geo-related input types using Google Maps.

Installation

In your studio folder, run:

sanity install @sanity/google-maps-input

Then add a valid Google Maps API key into ./example/config/@sanity/google-maps-input.json.

Studio Version

This plugin is available for Studio v3 and Studio v2.What are studio versions and which do I choose?

v3 Install command
npm i @sanity/google-maps-input@studio-v3
v2 Install command
sanity install @sanity/google-maps-input

Repository

Contributor

Categorized in

