sanipack

An opinionated, enhanced Sanity.io plugin development experience.

Features

Bootstrap new plugins with (opinionated) tooling: ESLint (with Sanity config) Prettier (with Sanity settings) EditorConfig (with Sanity settings) .gitignore + .npmignore Build scripts (pre-publish build + verify)

Verifies plugin conventions before publishing: No unused dependencies No undeclared dependencies Referenced files exist, has correct casing and is publishable Has an SPDX compatible license definition Has a valid plugin config, if present react / react-dom declared as peer dependencies, if used ... and more ...

Compiles plugin source code using Babel

Quick start

npx sanipack init sanity-plugin-spotify cd sanity-plugin-spotify npm link npm run build cd /path/to/my-studio npm link sanity-plugin-spotify sanity start cd /path/to/sanity-plugin-spotify npm run watch

Usage

Enhanced Sanity.io plugin development experience Usage $ sanipack [--help] [--debug] <command> [<args>] These are common commands used in various situations: build Compile a Sanity plugin (prior to publishing) init Create a new Sanity plugin splat Inject sanipack into an existing Sanity plugin verify Verify a Sanity plugin prior to publishing version Show the version of sanipack currently installed Options --silent Do not print info and warning messages --verbose Log everything. This option conflicts with --silent --debug Print stack trace on errors --version Output the version number --help Output usage information Examples # Build a Sanity plugin for publishing $ sanipack build # Verify that a Sanity plugin is ready to be published # (great for pre-publish step!) $ sanipack verify

Use the --help flag on each command for more information on their usage, eg sanipack build --help .

Publishing a plugin

Note: If you're writing a plugin that is only useful for yourself or your company, you might want to either put the plugin inside of the plugins folder of your Sanity studio (saves you from having to publish at all), or if shared across multiple "private" studios: register an organization on npm and make sure your module is prefixed with the organization scope, eg @your-company/plugin-name .

Also; you cannot easily remove modules/versions from npm once published. Take a good look at your package.json to see that the fields in there makes sense to you, and make sure there are no "secrets" (authorization tokens, API keys or similar) in the plugin directory - anything not listed in .npmignore will be part of the published module.

When you're ready to publish, run npm publish (or yarn publish if you prefer). The prepublishOnly task should kick in and compile the source files, then verify the built output to ensure it looks good.

If you have not published any modules to npm before, you will be asked to create a user first.

FAQ

Q: Do I have to use this for developing Sanity plugins?

A: Absolutely not! Make sure your Sanity plugin is ES5-compatible and that your sanity.json file and any references parts refer to the right directories, and you're good to go. This package was created to make it easier to set up the build toolchain and prevent common mistakes. If you know what you're doing and don't like any magic, roll your own thing! :)

License

MIT © Espen Hovlandsdal