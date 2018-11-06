sanity-plugin-url-metadata-input

URL input for Sanity that retrieves metadata (title, description) along with OpenGraph information.

Note: The resolving is done by an addon to the Sanity API and usage will at some point be an opt-in addon that is billed.

Installation

sanity install url-metadata-input

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

{ fields : [ { name : 'relatedUrl' , title : 'Related URL' , type : 'urlWithMetadata' , } , ] }

If you want the metadata below the URL field to be collapsed, set the collapsed option like so:

{ name : 'relatedUrl' , title : 'Related URL' , type : 'urlWithMetadata' , options : { collapsed : true , } } ,

Data model

Note: Empty keys are not included

{ _type : 'urlWithMetadata' , url : 'http://sanity.io' , resolvedUrl : 'https://sanity.io/' , crawledAt : '2017-09-01T09:48:35.501Z' , meta : { title : 'Sanity – The fully customizable, headless CMS' , description : 'Manage structured data collaboratively [...]' } , openGraph : { title : '...' , description : '...' , siteName : '...' , type : '...' , url : '...' , image : '...' , imageAlt : '...' , imageSecureUrl : '...' , imageType : '...' , imageHeight : '...' , imageWidth : '...' , audio : '...' , audioSecureUrl : '...' , audioType : '...' , determiner : '...' , locale : '...' , video : '...' , videoSecureUrl : '...' , videoType : '...' , videoHeight : '...' , videoWidth : '...' , } }

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.