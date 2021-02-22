Portable Text to Plain Text

Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Espen is located at San Francisco, CA
Visit Espen Hovlandsdal's profile
A small help function to convert Portable Text blocks to plain text
const defaults = {nonTextBehavior: 'remove'}
module.exports = function blocksToText(blocks, opts = {}) {
const options = Object.assign({}, defaults, opts)
return blocks
.map(block => {
if (block._type !== 'block' || !block.children) {
return options.nonTextBehavior === 'remove' ? '' : `[${block._type} block]`
}
return block.children.map(child => child.text).join('')
})
.join('\n\n')
}
This function traverses the top-level blocks in a Portable Text array and joins the text property in its children. It also includes a pattern to deal with non-text blocks in a specific manner.
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
Drop this into your Studio to let editors know when there's a more recent version of your Studio available, making sure they have the latest fields and validations.Go to Auto-reload Studio when changes are deployed
Script to find and delete unused assets in a datasetGo to Delete unused assets
Script to convert quotation marks in Portable Text blocksGo to Convert quotation marks for Portable Text