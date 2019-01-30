Usage $ contentful-to-sanity Options -s, --space <spaceId> Contentful space to migrate -p, --project <projectId> Sanity project ID to import to -d, --dataset <dataset> Sanity dataset to import to -o, --output <path> Path to create Sanity project in -l, --locale <locale> Locale to migrate -f, --from-file <file> Import from stored contentful export file --sanity-token <token> Sanity token to authenticate with --contentful-token <token> Contentful management token to authenticate with --replace Replace documents in dataset if same IDs are encountered --missing Skip documents that already exist --keep-markdown Keeps markdown as-is. Converts to block content format by default. --weak-refs Use weak references (allow import to continue on broken references) --help Show this help Examples # Migrate contentful space "4cfSp4c3" with contentful token "d4t-t0k3n", prompt for info $ contentful-to-sanity --space=4cfSp4c3 --contentful-token=d4t-t0k3n # Migrate contentful space "4cfSp4c3" to sanity project "s4ni7yp" and dataset "staging" $ contentful-to-sanity --space=4cfSp4c3 --project=s4ni7yp --dataset=staging # Migrate from an exported file created by contentful-export CLI tool $ contentful-to-sanity --from-file contentful.json --project=s4ni7yp --dataset=staging Environment variables (fallbacks for missing flags) --sanity-token = SANITY_IMPORT_TOKEN --contentful-token = CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_TOKEN