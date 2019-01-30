Espen Hovlandsdal
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
This package liberates Contentful spaces, creating Sanity projects and schemas as it goes.
npm install -g contentful-to-sanity
Requires node.js version >= 12
Install the CLI tool (see Installation above)
Install the Sanity CLI tool (if not already done) and log in
npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity login
Open Contentful and navigate to your space: https://app.contentful.com/
Find the contentful space ID of your project (under Space settings → General)
Create a content management token (under Space settings → API keys → Content management tokens → Generate personal token)
Run the migration tool:
contentful-to-sanity --space <your-space-id> --contentful-token <your contentful token>
Usage $ contentful-to-sanity Options -s, --space <spaceId> Contentful space to migrate -p, --project <projectId> Sanity project ID to import to -d, --dataset <dataset> Sanity dataset to import to -o, --output <path> Path to create Sanity project in -l, --locale <locale> Locale to migrate -f, --from-file <file> Import from stored contentful export file --sanity-token <token> Sanity token to authenticate with --contentful-token <token> Contentful management token to authenticate with --replace Replace documents in dataset if same IDs are encountered --missing Skip documents that already exist --keep-markdown Keeps markdown as-is. Converts to block content format by default. --weak-refs Use weak references (allow import to continue on broken references) --help Show this help Examples # Migrate contentful space "4cfSp4c3" with contentful token "d4t-t0k3n", prompt for info $ contentful-to-sanity --space=4cfSp4c3 --contentful-token=d4t-t0k3n # Migrate contentful space "4cfSp4c3" to sanity project "s4ni7yp" and dataset "staging" $ contentful-to-sanity --space=4cfSp4c3 --project=s4ni7yp --dataset=staging # Migrate from an exported file created by contentful-export CLI tool $ contentful-to-sanity --from-file contentful.json --project=s4ni7yp --dataset=staging Environment variables (fallbacks for missing flags) --sanity-token = SANITY_IMPORT_TOKEN --contentful-token = CONTENTFUL_MANAGEMENT_TOKEN
--keep-markdown.
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.
